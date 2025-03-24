Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Stock That’s a Steal at Today’s Prices

1 Canadian Stock That’s a Steal at Today’s Prices

A Canadian stock, an intersection of technology and energy, is a buying opportunity at its current price.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX finished strong last year but tariff threats to start 2025 prevented the market from further advancing. While market volatility remains high, it has opened buying opportunities. Many tech and energy stocks are trading below their estimated values.

Computer Modelling Group (TSX:CMG), in particular, is a steal at today’s prices. The Canadian stock is an intersection of the technology and energy sectors. At $7.90 per share, the year-to-date loss is -25.35%. The 2.52% dividend yield somehow compensates for the temporary weakness. However, given the essential simulation technology it provides to the new energy industry, a breakout could arise soon.

Partnerships with energy companies

CMG uses science and technology to help solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry. Subsurface or activities and resources below the Earth’s surface include geothermal energy, oil & gas extraction, and subsurface storage. Surface refers to activities and infrastructure at the Earth’s surface, such as pipelines, power plants, and renewable energy installations.

This $654.55 million global software, innovation, and consulting company partners with or caters to energy companies. Besides its headquarters in Canada, CMG has offices in the U.S., Brazil, Colombia, Germany, Dubai, and Asia, serving international clients, including industry giants and non-conventional producers.

CMG has seven solutions depending on customers’ needs and field development strategies, including a reservoir-specific recovery process. Science-backed technology assists in achieving clear information on production targets, budgets, and objectives.

Transformation strategy

In 2022, management launched CMG 4.0, a multi-faceted transformation strategy to drive sustained organic growth in the reservoir simulation business. It’s also a move towards digitization in the energy industry. The strategy also addresses the growing need for complex energy transition solutions. The focus is on growth, profitability, and acquisitions.

CMG’s recurring revenue model assures strong operating margins and cash flows. By using and investing excess capital to pursue acquisitions, the company intends to build long-term software revenue growth. It targets businesses that will add diversity to the product offerings within the energy and adjacent industries.

Latest quarterly performance

In the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 2025 (three months ending December 31, 2024), total revenue and free cash flow (FCF) rose 8% and 21% year over year to $35.7 million and $8.8 million. Net income soared 71% to $9.6 million compared to Q3 fiscal 2024. The run rate this fiscal year is $24.5 million compared to the $21.2 million average net income in the last four fiscal years.

On November 12, 2024, CMG completed the acquisition of German firm Sharp Reflections GmbH, its second major acquisition after Bluware-Headwave. Software and services company Bluware specializes in cloud and interactive deep learning solutions for subsurface decision-making. Sharp is a seismic processing and interpretation platform for geophysicists and quantitative interpreters.

Real value

Pramod Jain, chief executive officer of CMG, said the two acquired high-quality businesses are in the early stages of software growth and heavy on services revenue. Management will adjust its focus to recurring software revenue and expand margins. The shift should strengthen CMG’s margin profile and cash-generating potential. Now is a good time to scoop the stock before rising to its “real” value.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Computer Modelling Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Is This Correction Your Chance? Top 5 Canadian Dividend Stocks on Sale

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For value, income, and long-term growth, check out these top five dividend stocks.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks I Think Everyone Should Buy – Every Time They Dip 

| Puja Tayal

Buying the dip in the right stocks can accelerate your returns. Here’s a way to choose the right stock to…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

Market Volatility? A Canadian Investor’s Guide to Turning Uncertainty Into Profit

| Kay Ng

Volatile stock markets are a long-term wealth-building opportunity. Here's how you can profit from uncertainty.

Read more »

Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.
Tech Stocks

Buy the Dip, Eh? 3 Canadian Stocks to Scoop Up During This Correction

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for value in a correction? Now could be the time to pick up these three Canadian stocks.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

Buy the Dip: These Canadian Tech Stocks Are Primed for a Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are created equal, nor are they all volatile. The proof? These two tech stocks.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Tech Stocks

ETF Alert: $10,000 Invested in XIT 10 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Today 

| Puja Tayal

The ETF gives you the benefit of a rally and also mitigates the downside risk.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Tech Stocks

Tariff Worries: How Canadian Investors Can Hedge Their Portfolios Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about tariffs? Welcome to the club. So here are two Canadian stocks to help ease your anxieties.

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

Want to Buy Palantir? This Canadian Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in the Stock Market Sell-Off

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 30% from all-time highs, Palantir is a tech stock that trades at a lofty multiple. Here's another TSX…

Read more »