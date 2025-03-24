Member Login
Build Enduring Wealth With These Canadian Blue Chips

Declining interest rates make these top blue-chip stocks even more attractive to buy now and hold for the long term.

Jitendra Parashar
dividends grow over time

Is the ongoing stock market volatility, mainly driven by economic uncertainties, persistent inflation, and global trade tensions, making you nervous? If so, you’re not alone.

In a year like 2025, where every week brings new headlines and mixed signals, it’s easy to feel unsettled. But when uncertainty rises, the smartest move is often to invest in businesses built to last. That’s where Canadian blue-chip stocks come in, as they’re not just stable but resilient. Most such large-cap stocks also reward their investors with reliable dividends.

In this article, I’ll highlight two top Canadian blue-chip stocks that could help you build enduring wealth, no matter what the market throws your way.

Bank of Montreal stock

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) has long been one of the most dependable names in the Canadian banking space. As one of North America’s largest banks, BMO serves over 13 million customers through its personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets services.

After rallying by around 21% over the last nine months, BMO stock is now at $138.68 per share with a market cap of about $101 billion. It also pays investors a quarterly dividend, currently offering an appealing annualized yield of 4.6%.

In the latest quarter ended January 2025, BMO’s net profit jumped by nearly 60% YoY (year over year) to $2.1 billion. The bank’s adjusted quarterly earnings also surged 18.8% from a year ago to $3.04 per share due largely to stronger revenues across its operating units, including 10% YoY growth in Canadian banking and a 53% increase in wealth management profits. The gains were driven by better net interest income, stronger global markets, and improved asset performance despite a rise in credit provisions.

BMO’s long-term growth strategy is clearly reflected in its efforts to expand its reach in both Canada and the United States. In addition, its nearly two-century-old legacy and rock-solid balance sheet make it a stock that doesn’t just ride through volatility; it stays the course.

Royal Bank of Canada stock

Now, let’s turn to another heavyweight in Canadian banking: Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). A lower interest rate environment could further strengthen RY’s position in the near term. After inching up by 19.3% over the last year, RY stock currently trades at $162.92 per share, giving it a market cap of about $230.8 billion. And while it’s not the highest yielder on the TSX, it still offers a reliable annualized dividend yield of 3.6%, with consistent quarterly payouts.

In the January quarter, Royal Bank’s net profit soared by 43% YoY to $5.1 billion. This solid growth came from stronger performance across all major segments, especially wealth management and capital markets, along with the added boost from its recent HSBC Canada acquisition. As a result, its adjusted quarterly earnings also climbed by 27% YoY to $3.62 per share, while return on equity rose to an impressive 17.2%.

Beyond the numbers, what makes RBC a keeper for long-term investors is its continued push in technology, client-driven growth, and strategic expansion moves, which are backed by its strong capital position.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Bank Of Montreal. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

