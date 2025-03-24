Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Investing in TSX growth stocks such as EFN and BDGI should help you generate outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

A proven strategy for generating outsized gains and delivering market-beating returns is to invest in quality growth stocks. You need to identify a portfolio of companies positioned to grow revenue and earnings steadily, which should translate to an appreciation in share prices over time. In this article, I have identified three growth stocks you can buy and hold forever.

K-Bro Linen stock

Valued at a market cap of $360 million, K-Bro Linen (TSX:KBL) provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the U.K.

It reported revenue of $374 million in 2024, up 16.4% year over year. Comparatively, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) rose by 24.2% year over year to $72.1 million.

K-Bro saw its hospitality segment surge 30.3% while healthcare revenue grew 6.2% compared to 2023. “Our record results are the product of our disciplined proven growth strategy,” said Chief Executive Officer Linda McCurdy, highlighting the company’s ability to offset cost inflation as an essential service provider.

Strategic acquisitions played a key role in K-Bro’s growth trajectory. The acquisition of Shortridge contributed significantly to the U.K. division, where adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 19.8% from 15.7% in 2023.

K-Bro maintains a strong balance sheet with $46.2 million in undrawn credit capacity and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.2 times, positioning it well for future acquisitions.

Priced at 14.2 times forward earnings, the TSX stock is quite cheap and trades at a 45% discount to consensus price targets. The company also pays shareholders an annual dividend of $1.20 per share, which translates to a yield of 3.5%.

Is the TSX stock a good buy?

Element Fleet Management (TSX:EFN), valued at a market cap of $11.4 billion, is a fleet management company operating in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers fleet management services, including vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets. 

In 2024, it delivered double-digit growth across all major metrics, with net revenue climbing 13% year over year to $1.12 billion, driven by an 18% surge in services revenue. Adjusted operating income reached $601 million, up 13%, adjusted earnings grew 14% to $1.12 and free cash flow per share increased 11% to $1.38.

Element returned $336 million to shareholders through dividends, share repurchases, and preferred share redemptions while completing strategic initiatives, including acquiring Autofleet and centralizing U.S. and Canada leasing operations in Dublin.

Looking ahead to 2025, the company expects net revenue between $1.16 billion and $1.185 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.20 and $1.25 per share. Management expressed confidence in delivering on guidance despite headwinds from peso depreciation and potential trade disputes, with new digital offerings and an insurance solution set to launch throughout the year.

Priced at 23 times forward earnings, EFN stock trades at a 19% discount to consensus price targets.

An undervalued TSX stock

The final TSX stock on my list is Badger Infrastructure (TSX:BDGI), a mid-cap industrial company. In the fourth quarter of 2024, its revenue rose by 8% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA and earnings growth were much higher, at 28% and 131%, respectively.

For the full year, the hydrovac excavation services provider achieved record revenue of $745 million, a 9% increase from 2023, with adjusted EBITDA margins improving to 23.6% from 22% the previous year.

In 2025, Badger plans to manufacture around 200 new hydrovac trucks, refurbish 50 to 60 units, and retire 90 to 130 older vehicles, growing its fleet by 4-7% with capital expenditures projected between $95 million and $115 million. Priced at 18 times forward earnings, the TSX stock trades at a discount of 25% to consensus price targets in March 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Metals and Mining Stocks

Nutrien: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock could be a bargain going into the second quarter.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks Investors Can Buy Right Now

| Kay Ng

Balancing risk and reward, here are some of the best Canadian stocks to invest in right now!

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Investing

3 Brilliant TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t let the market’s recent volatility keep you from investing today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 24

| Jitendra Parashar

With a strong 1.7% gain, the TSX Composite Index just posted its best weekly performance since November 2024.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Investing

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for its 6% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up 30% in the past 12 months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Secure Dividends: How to Turn $10,000 Into Reliable Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Earn a secure dividend income of over $150 every quarter by investing in these reliable Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Energy Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian stocks such as GFL Environmental and Total Energy Services are poised to grow earnings at a steady pace through…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) looks like a great buy for new investors right here.

Read more »