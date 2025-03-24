Here’s the Maximum Amount Canadians Could Have in a TFSA

If you’re a Canadian investor, you’ve likely heard of the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) — a powerful tool to grow your wealth without worrying about taxes on your earnings. But have you ever wondered how much you could accumulate in your TFSA if you’ve been contributing since its introduction? The answer might surprise you, especially if you invest smartly. Let’s explore the maximum contribution room and the potential for growth within a TFSA.

How much can you contribute to your TFSA?

For Canadians who have been eligible to contribute to a TFSA since 2009 (i.e., those who turned 18 or older that year) and have never withdrawn any funds, the cumulative contribution room by 2025 is $102,000. Here’s a breakdown of the contribution limits over the years:

Year Contribution Limit ($) 2009 5,000 2010 5,000 2011 5,000 2012 5,000 2013 5,500 2014 5,500 2015 10,000 2016 5,500 2017 5,500 2018 5,500 2019 6,000 2020 6,000 2021 6,000 2022 6,000 2023 6,500 2024 7,000 2025 7,000 Total 102,000

As of 2024, the annual limit is $7,000, and it increases over time — indexed to inflation and rounded to the nearest $500. On January 1 of every year, your contribution room resets, allowing you to contribute the full amount for that year. But here’s the real magic of the TFSA: your investments grow tax-free. This includes interest, dividends, and capital gains, making it an ideal vehicle for building wealth over time.

The power of long-term investing in your TFSA

One of the best ways to maximize your TFSA is to invest for long-term growth. The more time your investments have to grow, the more your TFSA can compound. Let’s imagine you’ve been contributing the maximum allowable amount since 2009, and your investments delivered the average 10-year Canadian stock market (using iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF as a proxy) return of 8.8% per year, your TFSA wealth would have doubled. By this year, your total contributions of $102,000 would have grown to around $209,996 — all within the tax-free umbrella of your TFSA. This shows the power of compound growth over time. But what if you have picked winning stocks?

High-growth stocks to boost your TFSA wealth

While investing in a solid, broad-market fund like the XIU is a good strategy, some high-growth stocks have the potential to skyrocket within a TFSA. Let’s look at two prime examples of Canadian stocks that could turn your TFSA into a wealth-building machine.

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is one of the best examples of a Canadian growth stock. Over the last decade, the top tech stock has delivered annualized returns of over 28%, turning an initial investment of $1,000 into approximately $12,338. The company specializes in acquiring and managing vertical market software businesses, providing stable, recurring revenue streams. Thanks to its excellent capital allocation, disciplined acquisition strategy, and niche market focus, Constellation has achieved remarkable growth. Investors looking for reliable, long-term growth should find Constellation Software a solid pick for their long-term TFSA portfolio.

Another stock to consider is goeasy (TSX:GSY), a leader in Canadian non-prime lending. Despite a 27% pullback triggered by macroeconomic concerns like the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade war, goeasy has delivered impressive returns — nearly 25% annualized over the past decade. The company’s focus on underserved customers has allowed it to build a loyal base and generate consistent revenue and profit growth. With a discounted valuation today and strong prospects for future growth, goeasy is an attractive idea for investors looking to add high-growth stocks to their TFSA.

The Foolish investor takeaway: Your TFSA has limitless potential

While the contribution limits for a TFSA are capped, the growth potential inside the account is limitless — provided you make smart investment choices. By contributing the maximum allowed each year and strategically investing in high-growth stocks, your TFSA can be a powerful tool for building wealth over the long term. Whether you choose a diversified ETF or individual growth stocks like Constellation Software and goeasy, the key is to stay focused on long-term returns and let the power of compound growth work in your favour.