The market can be a scary place, but no matter what goes on, this top TSX stock will keep on ticking.

Is the Canadian Market Plummeting? What You Need to Know Now

The Canadian stock market has been on a bit of a rollercoaster lately. Investors are naturally curious as to whether the market is taking a nosedive or is just experiencing some turbulence. What’s more, a big question on investors’ minds is how investors can protect themselves during this trying time.

To start, it’s clear we’re not seeing any kind of plummet from the markets. While there have been weeks of poor performance and ups and downs, there has yet to be a major drop, like the ones seen in March 2020 or the financial crisis of 2008. That said, it could happen. Or growth may not be as strong as it once was. To protect themselves, investors may instead seek the security of a solid stock.

Consider Dollarama

Now, amidst this ebb and flow, certain companies have demonstrated resilience, making them attractive to cautious investors. One such company is Dollarama (TSX:DOL), a prominent Canadian dollar store retail chain headquartered in Mount Royal, Quebec.

Dollarama carved a niche for itself by offering a wide array of products at affordable prices, catering to the budget-conscious consumer. As of writing, it operates over 1,551 stores across Canada, with Ontario boasting the highest number of outlets. This extensive presence ensures that Dollarama remains accessible to a vast majority of Canadians.

Numbers don’t lie

Financially, Dollarama has showcased robust performance. In its fiscal 2025 third-quarter results, the TSX stock reported a 5.7% increase in sales, amounting to $1.56 billion, up from $1.48 billion in the same period the previous year. Comparable store sales saw a growth of 3.3%, building upon an impressive 11.1% growth from the corresponding period in the prior year. This consistent upward trajectory underscores the company’s ability to attract and retain customers, even in fluctuating economic climates.

Earnings per share (EPS) also saw a commendable rise. The diluted net EPS increased by 6.5% to $0.98, compared to $0.92 in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. This growth in earnings is a testament to Dollarama’s efficient operations and its keen understanding of market dynamics.

More to come

One of the standout aspects of Dollarama’s strategy is its ambitious expansion plan. Recognizing the ever-growing demand for its value offerings, the TSX stock has revised its long-term store target in Canada. Initially aiming for 2,000 stores by 2031, Dollarama has now set its sights on 2,200 stores by 2034. This planned expansion not only signifies the company’s confidence in its business model but also its commitment to serving a broader customer base.

To support this growth, Dollarama is making strategic investments in its logistics infrastructure. The TSX stock has entered an agreement to acquire land in the Calgary, Alberta region to develop a logistics hub in Western Canada. This move aims to complement its centralized logistics operations in the Montreal area, ensuring efficient distribution and replenishment across its expanding network.

Bottom line

In conclusion, while the Canadian stock market experiences its usual ups and downs, companies like Dollarama offer a beacon of stability. Its consistent financial performance, strategic expansion plans, and deep understanding of consumer needs position it as a reliable choice for investors seeking refuge in defensive stocks. As always, potential investors should conduct thorough research and consider their individual financial goals before making investment decisions.