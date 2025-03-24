Member Login
Home » Investing » Is the Canadian Market Plummeting? What You Need to Know Now

Is the Canadian Market Plummeting? What You Need to Know Now

The market can be a scary place, but no matter what goes on, this top TSX stock will keep on ticking.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has been on a bit of a rollercoaster lately. Investors are naturally curious as to whether the market is taking a nosedive or is just experiencing some turbulence. What’s more, a big question on investors’ minds is how investors can protect themselves during this trying time.

To start, it’s clear we’re not seeing any kind of plummet from the markets. While there have been weeks of poor performance and ups and downs, there has yet to be a major drop, like the ones seen in March 2020 or the financial crisis of 2008. That said, it could happen. Or growth may not be as strong as it once was. To protect themselves, investors may instead seek the security of a solid stock.

Consider Dollarama

Now, amidst this ebb and flow, certain companies have demonstrated resilience, making them attractive to cautious investors. One such company is Dollarama (TSX:DOL), a prominent Canadian dollar store retail chain headquartered in Mount Royal, Quebec.

Dollarama carved a niche for itself by offering a wide array of products at affordable prices, catering to the budget-conscious consumer. As of writing, it operates over 1,551 stores across Canada, with Ontario boasting the highest number of outlets. This extensive presence ensures that Dollarama remains accessible to a vast majority of Canadians.

Numbers don’t lie

Financially, Dollarama has showcased robust performance. In its fiscal 2025 third-quarter results, the TSX stock reported a 5.7% increase in sales, amounting to $1.56 billion, up from $1.48 billion in the same period the previous year. Comparable store sales saw a growth of 3.3%, building upon an impressive 11.1% growth from the corresponding period in the prior year. This consistent upward trajectory underscores the company’s ability to attract and retain customers, even in fluctuating economic climates.

Earnings per share (EPS) also saw a commendable rise. The diluted net EPS increased by 6.5% to $0.98, compared to $0.92 in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. This growth in earnings is a testament to Dollarama’s efficient operations and its keen understanding of market dynamics.

More to come

One of the standout aspects of Dollarama’s strategy is its ambitious expansion plan. Recognizing the ever-growing demand for its value offerings, the TSX stock has revised its long-term store target in Canada. Initially aiming for 2,000 stores by 2031, Dollarama has now set its sights on 2,200 stores by 2034. This planned expansion not only signifies the company’s confidence in its business model but also its commitment to serving a broader customer base.

To support this growth, Dollarama is making strategic investments in its logistics infrastructure. The TSX stock has entered an agreement to acquire land in the Calgary, Alberta region to develop a logistics hub in Western Canada. This move aims to complement its centralized logistics operations in the Montreal area, ensuring efficient distribution and replenishment across its expanding network.

Bottom line

In conclusion, while the Canadian stock market experiences its usual ups and downs, companies like Dollarama offer a beacon of stability. Its consistent financial performance, strategic expansion plans, and deep understanding of consumer needs position it as a reliable choice for investors seeking refuge in defensive stocks. As always, potential investors should conduct thorough research and consider their individual financial goals before making investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Sector Is Plummeting and How to Protect Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There's one sector that's seriously in trouble lately, but don't worry. We have you covered with more stocks to consider.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Stocks for Beginners

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

The dip in this growth stock could be the perfect chance to buy in with $1,000.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Is This Correction Your Chance? Top 5 Canadian Dividend Stocks on Sale

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For value, income, and long-term growth, check out these top five dividend stocks.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks I Think Everyone Should Buy – Every Time They Dip 

| Puja Tayal

Buying the dip in the right stocks can accelerate your returns. Here’s a way to choose the right stock to…

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Panic: How to Profit From the Current Canadian Market Correction

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only are these great buys right now, but each is also a time-tested dividend stock.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: Now Is the Perfect Time to Put Money in the Market (Start With These 4 Stocks)

| Robin Brown

Market pullbacks are the best time to start building a stock portfolio. If you are new, here are four great…

Read more »

Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.
Tech Stocks

Buy the Dip, Eh? 3 Canadian Stocks to Scoop Up During This Correction

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for value in a correction? Now could be the time to pick up these three Canadian stocks.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Aritzia’s (TSX:ATZ) solid fundamentals with rising U.S. brand awareness and consistent execution across both physical and digital channels make it…

Read more »