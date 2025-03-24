Member Login
The Great Canadian Sell-off: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Getting Hammered (But Shouldn't Be)

The Great Canadian Sell-off: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Getting Hammered (But Shouldn’t Be)

If you’re worried about the market, think blue-chip stocks. Better yet, think specifically about these three winners.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has had its fair share of volatility recently, with several blue-chip stocks taking a hit despite having strong business fundamentals. When a stock declines, investors often assume something is wrong with the company. However, that’s not always the case.

Some companies are seeing stock prices drop even though they continue to post solid earnings, maintain strong balance sheets, and execute well on long-term strategies. These kinds of stocks often get unfairly punished in a sell-off. Today, we’re looking at three Canadian blue-chip stocks that have been hammered recently, even though their businesses remain strong.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP) is a global leader in hydrogen fuel cell technology, with a focus on applications in buses, trucks, trains, and marine transportation. Hydrogen is seen as a key part of the transition to cleaner energy, and Ballard has been at the forefront of this shift for years. Yet despite its strong positioning in a growing industry, Ballard’s stock has been under pressure.

In its latest earnings report for Q4 2024, Ballard reported revenue of US$24.5 million, a steep 48% decline from the same quarter a year earlier. This decline was mainly due to lower revenues from the truck, rail, and marine verticals, which saw softer demand. Investors reacted negatively to the revenue drop, sending the blue-chip stock lower. However, a deeper dive into the numbers reveals that Ballard had a strong year in securing new orders.

The blue-chip stock recorded US$113 million in new net orders in 2024, bringing its total order backlog to a record US$173.5 million, a 41% increase from the previous quarter. This suggests that demand for Ballard’s technology remains strong, and the company is in a solid position for growth. Investors looking for exposure to the hydrogen sector may see this sell-off as an opportunity rather than a red flag.

Adentra

Adentra (TSX:ADEN), formerly known as Hardwoods Distribution, is one of North America’s leading distributors of architectural building products. It supplies materials such as hardwood lumber, plywood, and decorative panels to a wide range of industries, including residential and commercial construction. The blue-chip stock has built a strong reputation over the years, but its stock has recently faced a downturn.

The broader construction sector has been experiencing headwinds due to higher interest rates, which have slowed down housing starts and renovation activity. This has weighed on Adentra’s stock, even though the blue-chip stock continues to operate efficiently and generate solid revenue. Past earnings indicate that Adentra has been able to maintain a steady market position despite economic challenges.

One of the key strengths of Adentra is its distribution network. With locations across Canada and the United States, the blue-chip stock has a diverse revenue stream that allows it to weather economic downturns better than smaller, regionally focused competitors. While the market is currently cautious on stocks related to construction, long-term investors might see this as a buying opportunity before demand picks up again.

Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) manufactures dry-type transformers and power quality products, serving a variety of industrial and commercial customers. The blue-chip stock has grown steadily in recent years, benefiting from increased infrastructure spending and demand for reliable electrical solutions.

Despite its strong fundamentals, Hammond’s stock has pulled back from its highs. As of writing, shares were trading around $82, about half the 52-week high of $160.51. Some of this decline is likely due to general market volatility, but Hammond’s recent earnings show that its business remains on solid footing.

In Q3 2024, the blue-chip stock reported sales of $192 million, up 6.9% from the previous year. Its gross margin expanded to 33.8%, and net earnings came in at $16.3 million, translating to earnings per share of $1.37. These are strong numbers, especially considering the broader market uncertainty. The blue-chip stock also reported a 4% increase in its backlog over the previous quarter, indicating continued demand for its products.

Final Thoughts

Stock market sell-offs can be unsettling, but they often create opportunities for long-term investors. Ballard Power Systems, Adentra, and Hammond Power are three companies that have seen stock prices decline despite maintaining strong business fundamentals. Each of these companies has a unique value proposition. And while short-term challenges exist, long-term outlooks remain promising.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Adentra. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

