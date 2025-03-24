Why This Canadian Sector Is Plummeting and How to Protect Your Portfolio

There’s one sector that’s seriously in trouble lately, but don’t worry. We have you covered with more stocks to consider.

Canada’s energy sector has been under pressure recently, and investors are feeling the impact. The industry has been dealing with a series of challenges, including market volatility, shifting government policies, and now, potential trade disruptions. One of the biggest concerns comes from the recent threat of U.S. tariffs on Canadian crude oil imports. If these tariffs go through, Canadian oil producers could face higher costs, reduced exports, and lower demand from the country’s largest trading partner. This uncertainty has slowed investment decisions and put additional strain on an already challenged sector.

A drop in energy

This situation has already had a significant effect on Canada’s stock market. The energy sector has seen a sharp 5.4% decline in recent weeks, dragging down the TSX from its previous all-time highs. While energy stocks have had a strong run over the past year, this recent pullback has investors wondering whether it’s time to adjust their portfolios. The reality is that energy stocks are inherently volatile, influenced not only by global supply and demand but also by geopolitical risks and trade policies.

If you’re an investor who holds a large portion of your portfolio in Canadian energy stocks, this downturn might be concerning. However, there are ways to manage the risk and protect your investments from further declines. The best strategy is diversification – allocating your funds across different industries that are less affected by these sector-specific issues. One sector that has shown resilience amid these uncertainties is materials, particularly mining and metals. Companies in this space produce essential resources that are always in demand, and some have even benefited from recent market trends.

Mining and metals

A prime example is Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.B), one of Canada’s largest mining companies. It has exposure to multiple commodities, including copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. While the energy sector has struggled, Teck has managed to perform well due to the growing demand for metals, particularly copper. The transition toward green energy, electric vehicles, and infrastructure development has increased global copper consumption, giving Teck an edge in the current market.

Teck’s most recent earnings report for Q4 2024 showed that it exceeded profit expectations, largely driven by higher copper production. The TSX stock produced 122,100 tonnes of copper in the quarter, marking a 19% increase from the previous year. A key contributor to this growth was the Quebrada Blanca mine in Chile, which accounted for 60,700 tonnes of production.

Looking ahead, Teck has ambitious plans for further expansion. The TSX stock is investing in a de-bottlenecking project at Quebrada Blanca, aiming to increase throughput by 10–15% over the next few years. It expects total copper production for 2025 to range between 490,000 and 565,000 tonnes. This would further solidify its position as a top player in the industry.

Consumer staples

Another way to hedge against energy sector volatility is by considering consumer staples. Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD), a global convenience store operator, is an example of a stable TSX stock that can provide steady returns even when other sectors struggle. The company has a strong track record of profitability and expansion, making it a good defensive play during uncertain times.

Similarly, Loblaw Companies (TSX: L), Canada’s largest grocery retailer, has historically performed well in both bull and bear markets. The demand for food and household essentials remains steady, providing stability in a portfolio. While these types of TSX stocks won’t deliver the high-growth potential of energy or mining, they help create a well-rounded investment strategy that can weather market turbulence.

Bottom line

The energy sector’s struggles highlight the importance of not putting all your eggs in one basket. While oil and gas stocks have had strong performance over the years, they come with risks that can sometimes be unpredictable. By diversifying into materials, consumer staples, and other less-volatile industries, you can protect your portfolio from sudden downturns. Market downturns can be nerve-wracking, but they also create opportunities. By adjusting your investment strategy and focusing on well-positioned companies, you can navigate the challenges ahead while still positioning yourself for long-term success.