Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Pipeline Stock: Enbridge vs TC Energy?

Better Pipeline Stock: Enbridge vs TC Energy?

Enbridge and TC Energy delivered big gains in the past year. Does one have more room to run?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) soared in the past year. Pensioners and other dividend investors are wondering if ENB stock or TRP stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on yield and total returns.

Enbridge

Enbridge trades near $63.50 per share at the time of writing. The stock is up 30% in the past 12 months and is close to its all-time high just above $65.

Enbridge shifted its growth strategy in recent years to take advantage of emerging energy opportunities and to broaden out the asset portfolio as it became harder to get large oil and natural gas pipeline projects approved and built.

On the export side, Enbridge purchased an oil export terminal in Texas and is a partner in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built on the coast of British Columbia. Enbridge also expanded its renewable energy group with the addition of a large American wind and solar developer. In 2024, Enbridge completed its US$14 billion acquisition of three natural gas utilities in the United States. The deals made Enbridge the largest natural gas utility operator in North America.

Enbridge’s core oil and natural gas transmission infrastructure remains strategically important for the Canadian and U.S. economies. Opportunities for new cross-country pipelines could emerge in Canada in the near term as the country looks to reduce its reliance on the U.S. market.

Enbridge currently has a $26 billion capital program on the go to help drive revenue and cash flow expansion to support ongoing dividend increases. Enbridge raised the distribution in each of the past 30 years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of close to 6%.

TC Energy

TC Energy’s strategy shift has been in the other direction in the past couple of years. The company spun off its oil pipelines business in 2024 to focus more on natural gas transmission and storage. TC Energy also has a portfolio of power production assets.

Management did a good job of monetizing non-core assets in the past two years to shore up the balance sheet after TC Energy had to take on extra debt to get its Coastal GasLink pipeline completed. The asset is now operational and will move natural gas from Canadian producers to a new LNG export facility in British Columbia. TC Energy is also on track to start up a new pipeline in Mexico this year. The revenue boost from the two projects should help support ongoing dividend growth, along with contributions from other assets planned for development in the next few years.

TC Energy has increased the dividend annually for more than two decades. Investors can currently get a dividend yield of 4.9%. TC Energy trades near $69.50 at the time of writing. The stock is up more than 26% in the past 12 months.

Is one a better pick today?

Dividend growth will likely be similar for the two companies in the near term, so income investors might want to go with Enbridge for the higher yield. At the current share prices, I would probably split a new investment between the two stocks for a portfolio focused on total returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian energy stocks you can buy and hold forever with just $1,000 in your…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Canadian Energy Stocks Down 20%: Is it Time to Bail or Double Down?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you worried about the energy market? This energy stock might actually do well.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Energy Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian stocks such as GFL Environmental and Total Energy Services are poised to grow earnings at a steady pace through…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Where Will Suncor Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor is performing exceptionally well, and after a record-breaking 2024, it stands well positioned to extend this momentum into 2025.

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Down 28% From Highs: This TSX Stock Screams ‘Buy’ Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock may have fallen from highs, but don't let that fool you. There is so much more to…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Energy Stocks

RRSP Investors: Should You Buy South Bow Stock or Freehold Royalties Today?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

RRSP users can choose between two high-yield stocks for higher tax-deferred income and tax savings.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up nearly 30% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Energy Stocks

Where Will Fortis Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Adam Othman

Where Fortis stock will be in 2030 depends on how the market is performing at the time, but it certainly…

Read more »