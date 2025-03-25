Member Login
Home » Investing » Down 22%: This Canadian Retail Giant Is Facing Major Headwinds

Down 22%: This Canadian Retail Giant Is Facing Major Headwinds

This retail stock soared upwards but has come back down in price. And that could leave it in a valuable position.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.

Source: Getty Images

The retail industry is constantly evolving, shaped by changing consumer preferences, economic pressures, and global supply chain disruptions. Even companies with strong brand recognition and loyal customer bases are not immune to challenges. Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), a leading Canadian fashion retailer, has been a standout in the industry for years, known for its stylish and high-quality women’s clothing. However, recent headwinds have weighed on the company’s stock, leading to a significant decline in its share price.

What happened?

Aritzia stock trades at around $52.75 at writing, marking a 22.5% drop over the past month. While it still managed to grow 40% over the past year, the recent downturn raised concerns among investors. The TSX stock’s market capitalization is approximately $6.16 billion, keeping it a major force in the Canadian retail landscape. The question now is whether this dip presents a buying opportunity or signals more trouble ahead.

Despite recent struggles, Aritzia delivered solid financial results in its latest earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The TSX stock reported a 12% year-over-year increase in revenue to $729 million, with comparable sales rising by 6.6%. However, when adjusting for previous one-time sales events, normalized revenue growth stood at 16%. Aritzia’s expansion into the United States has been a key growth driver, with revenue from that market surging by 27%. E-commerce has also played an increasingly important role, with online revenue growing by 22%, marking three consecutive quarters of strong digital sales growth.

Challenges remain

Even with these strong numbers, Aritzia is facing multiple challenges that have impacted investor confidence. One of the biggest concerns is supply chain disruptions. Global logistics issues have led to inventory shortages and increased costs, making it more difficult for the company to keep up with demand while maintaining its profit margins. Delays in shipping and higher freight costs have also affected the company’s ability to efficiently stock its stores and fulfill online orders.

Inflationary pressures are another major obstacle. The cost of raw materials, labour, and transportation has risen significantly, squeezing Aritzia’s profit margins. While the TSX stock has been able to pass some of these costs on to consumers through price increases, there is a limit to how much customers are willing to pay.

To counter these challenges, Aritzia has been investing heavily in its digital presence. The TSX stock has been working to improve its e-commerce platform to enhance the shopping experience for customers, recognizing that online sales are an increasingly important part of its business. It has also expanded its product lines to include more casual and athleisure wear, reflecting changing fashion trends.

A long-term buy?

The TSX stock has also taken steps to optimize its supply chain and manage costs more effectively. By working closely with suppliers and logistics partners, Aritzia aims to minimize disruptions and maintain a steady flow of inventory. It has also been strategic in its pricing strategy, carefully balancing the need to stay competitive while preserving its margins.

For long-term investors, Aritzia’s recent dip may present an opportunity to buy into a strong brand at a lower price. The TSX stock has a track record of resilience and growth, and its expansion into the U.S. market offers significant upside potential. However, the near-term risks should not be ignored. Inflation, supply chain issues, and shifts in consumer spending could continue to put pressure on the stock, making it important for investors to carefully assess whether they are comfortable with the risks involved.

Aritzia’s stock decline highlights the broader challenges facing the retail sector. While the company remains well-positioned for long-term success, the next few quarters will be critical in determining whether it can navigate its current headwinds effectively. Investors will need to keep a close eye on its financial performance, strategic initiatives, and the overall retail environment to gauge whether this recent dip is a temporary setback or a sign of more difficulties ahead.

Bottom line

In a market where uncertainty is the only constant, Aritzia is a company worth watching. The brand’s strong identity, growing digital presence, and expansion into new markets provide reasons for optimism. But as with any investment, it’s important to weigh the potential rewards against the risks — especially in an industry as competitive and fast-moving as fashion retail.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Outperformed the Market in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want Canadian stocks that already show strength, then these two belong on your watch list.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian growth stocks you can buy today and hold for decades.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

Sell-off Alert: Don’t Miss These Undervalued Canadian Growth Opportunities

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, the market is down. But if you want growth stocks, consider these undervalued stocks due to pop right back…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

The Great Canadian Sell-off: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Getting Hammered (But Shouldn’t Be)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about the market, think blue-chip stocks. Better yet, think specifically about these three winners.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Sector Is Plummeting and How to Protect Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There's one sector that's seriously in trouble lately, but don't worry. We have you covered with more stocks to consider.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Stocks for Beginners

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

The dip in this growth stock could be the perfect chance to buy in with $1,000.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Stocks for Beginners

Is the Canadian Market Plummeting? What You Need to Know Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The market can be a scary place, but no matter what goes on, this top TSX stock will keep on…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Is This Correction Your Chance? Top 5 Canadian Dividend Stocks on Sale

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For value, income, and long-term growth, check out these top five dividend stocks.

Read more »