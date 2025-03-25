These 3 TSX Stocks Could Double in 3 Years

Three TSX stocks from different sectors are screaming buys because their values could double in three years.

North America’s stock markets hit a roadblock at the start 2025 because of tariff wars among neighbouring countries and trading partners too. The TSX displayed resiliency and delivered a hefty 18%-plus overall gain. While Canada’s primary equities market might not duplicate the feat this year because of trade tensions, some TSX stocks from different sectors are screaming buys because their values could double in three years.

Model for modern mining

The TSX’s metals and mining sector has risen 20%-plus in the last three months as investors take flight towards safety nets like IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG). At $8.65 per share, this gold stock outperforms the broad market year-to-date (+16.4% versus +1%).

The $5 billion intermediate gold producer and developer operates one of Canada’s largest mines and Burkina Faso, the sixth-largest gold mine in West Africa. According to management, the Cote Gold Mine (a startup in 2024) is a model for modern mining in Canada.

In 2024, revenues reached a record $1.6 billion following the sale of 699,000 ounces (average realized gold price of $2,330 per ounce). Net earnings climbed 769% year-over-year to $819.6 million. Its President and CEO, Renaud Adams, said 2024 was a monumental year for IAMGOLD. For 2025, the attributable gold production forecast is from 735,000 to 820,000 ounces.

TSX30 winner

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) trades at a discount (-25.7% year-to-date), although the $7.37 share price is a good entry point. Also, the overall return of this small-cap stock in the last three years is 224.8%-plus. It also ranked 4th in the 2024 TSX30 List, the flagship program for Canada’s top 30 performing stocks.

The $1.7 billion company provides technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Net income in 2024 declined 15% to $41.9 million versus 2023. Nonetheless, it was a record-setting result because free cash flow (FCF) jumped 128% year-over-year to $34.7 million. If you invest today, you also partake in the modest but safe 2.3% dividend.

Big movement is coming

Healwell AI (TSX:AIDX) trades at an absurdly low price of $1.65 vis-à-vis its positive growth outlook. The $324.5 million artificial intelligence company develops and commercializes advanced clinical decision support systems. The AI tools and software it provides to healthcare providers help detect, discover, and diagnose diseases.

AIDX trades at an absurdly cheap price of $1.65 vis-à-vis its positive growth outlook. Prospective investors gain exposure to healthcare technology. HEALWELL’s ecosystem, including the partnership with WELL Health Technologies, leverages artificial intelligence to accelerate the patient care pathway and improve outcomes.

In Q3 2024, revenue from continuing operations increased 738% to a record $13.7 million compared to Q3 2023. Besides the increased customer activities from pharmaceutical partners, the net loss after three quarters thinned 45% to $13.8 million from a year ago.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of Healwell, said the AI-enabled patient and disease identification capabilities are winning contracts. He expects a big movement towards AI-enabled preventative care.

Imminent breakout

IAMGOLD, CES Energy Solutions, and Healwell AI should be on investors’ watchlists, if not buy lists. The gold mining stock is a safety net during economic downturns, while the other two are high-growth stocks. Their share prices could soar much higher than the current levels.