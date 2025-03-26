Better Materials Stock: Nutrien vs Mattr?

Nutrien stock still looks like a strong, long-term buy, but so does Mattr. So, which comes out on top?

Investing in the materials sector offers a diverse range of opportunities, especially when considering companies listed on the TSX. Nutrien (TSX:NTR), a giant in agricultural inputs, often comes to mind. However, another notable player in the materials sector is Mattr (TSX:MATR), formerly known as Shawcor. Comparing these two materials stocks provides insight into different facets of the materials industry and can guide investors in making informed decisions. So, let’s get into it.

Into earnings

Nutrien stands as a significant force in the agricultural sector. It produces and distributes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products, which are essential for fertilizers. These nutrients play a crucial role in global food production, supporting crop yields and quality.

In its fourth-quarter report for 2024, Nutrien reported net earnings of $118 million, equating to $0.23 per share. This figure shows a decline from the previous year’s $176 million, or $0.35 per share. The materials stock’s revenue also experienced a downturn, reflecting challenges in the market. Despite these hurdles, Nutrien achieved record potash sales volumes, indicating strong demand for this key product.

Mattr operates in the materials technology space, serving critical infrastructure markets globally. The materials stock specializes in providing services to the pipeline sector of the oil and gas industry. It is recognized as one of the largest pipe-coating providers worldwide. In 2017, Mattr reported revenues of $1.56 billion, showcasing its substantial presence in the industry. The materials stock underwent a rebranding in 2023, transitioning from Shawcor to Mattr to better reflect its focus on materials technology.

Considerations

When evaluating these two materials stocks, it’s essential to consider market capitalization. Nutrien boasts a significant market cap of $36.81 billion at writing, reflecting its extensive operations and influence in the agricultural sector. Mattr, while smaller, maintains a market capitalization of $677 million at writing, positioning it as a noteworthy contender in the materials sector.

Both materials stocks have faced their share of challenges. Nutrien’s recent earnings report indicates a decrease in net earnings and revenue, suggesting market headwinds. However, the company’s record potash sales volumes highlight a resilient demand for its products. Mattr, having undergone a rebranding, signifies a strategic shift to align more closely with its core competencies in materials technology. This move may open new avenues for growth and innovation.

Investors looking into the materials sector should consider these materials stocks’ distinct positions. Nutrien offers exposure to agricultural inputs, a sector tied closely to global food production and population growth. Mattr provides services essential to the oil and gas industry’s infrastructure — a critical component of global energy supply.

Bottom line

In conclusion, both Nutrien and Mattr present unique opportunities within the materials sector. Nutrien’s role in agricultural inputs and its recent performance metrics offer insight into its market position. Mattr’s specialization in pipeline services and its strategic rebranding reflects its commitment to adapting and thriving in its niche. Investors should assess these companies based on their individual investment goals and risk tolerance, considering the broader economic factors influencing the materials sector.