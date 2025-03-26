These TSX stocks are well-positioned to deliver solid growth in the coming years and look attractive on the valuation front.

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

The macro uncertainty has weighed on the top TSX stocks, lowering their prices. However, this dip represents a buying opportunity in shares of companies with strong fundamentals and significant growth prospects. With this background, here are three stocks to buy today and hold for the next five years.

Shopify stock

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has dropped 14.5% from its 52-week high on broader macro concerns. However, this dip might be an attractive entry point for long-term investors as Shopify’s fundamentals remain solid. The company continues to perform exceptionally well, with steady revenue growth and improving profitability.

It’s worth noting that Shopify is expanding its merchant base and attracting high-volume global brands. This strengthens its position in the e-commerce space. Further, its gross merchandise volume (GMV) continues to rise, driving its top line.

Beyond top-line growth, Shopify is focused on boosting its operational efficiency. The company has reported nine consecutive quarters of positive free cash flow. Shopify’s durable revenue, asset-light business model, focus on improving margins, and strong free cash flow position it well to navigate economic headwinds and deliver above-average returns.

The increasing adoption of its integrated commerce platform, expansion into offline retail, and opportunities in the B2B sector all provide significant upside potential. Additionally, international markets, particularly outside North America, represent a significant growth opportunity as e-commerce adoption accelerates globally. Overall, Shopify is well-positioned to deliver solid growth in the coming years.

Celestica stock

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock has dipped 32.7% from its 52-week high of $206.57, presenting a compelling opportunity to buy and hold this high-growth stock for the next five years. The company stands to gain from rising artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending, with strong growth in its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment, particularly in networking products.

The demand for Celestica’s 400G networking switches is already strong, and the company is ramping up next-generation 800G switches, which will further accelerate growth. As AI adoption expands and training costs decline, the need for high-bandwidth, low-latency networking hardware will surge, boosting Celestica’s financials.

Beyond AI, Celestica’s industrial business is showing signs of recovery after a slowdown caused by macroeconomic factors and customer inventory adjustments. Management expects volumes to pick up in the second half of 2025. Meanwhile, demand for capital equipment has been improving and is projected to strengthen further as new programs ramp up. In its Aerospace and Defense segment, steady base demand and new program wins provide additional stability and long-term growth potential.

With multiple tailwinds, Celestica is well-positioned to capitalize on AI-driven infrastructure investments and a broader recovery in its other segments.

WELL Health stock

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) stock has dropped about 28% from its 52-week high. This dip presents an opportunity to buy the shares of this digital healthcare company, which is growing rapidly. The company’s top line is growing at a healthy pace, driven by higher omnichannel patient visits and benefits from acquisitions.

WELL Health will deliver solid growth, driven by ongoing strength in organic sales and its robust acquisition pipeline. At the same time, it’s leveraging AI to develop innovative products that will enhance patient care and strengthen its financial position.

Beyond expansion, WELL Health is taking steps to strengthen its financial position. It has been working on increasing cash flow, paying debt, and keeping share dilution in check. Additionally, its ongoing cost optimization efforts are expected to improve profitability, helping the company maintain its growth trajectory and deliver strong returns to investors.

From a valuation perspective, WELL Health stock looks attractive. It trades at a next-12-month enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 1.6, which is lower than its historical average. This suggests the stock is undervalued, offering investors an excellent entry point.