TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

TFSA investors can buy and hold these three dividend-paying stocks to grow wealth steadily over time.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

While it’s a smart decision to invest using your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to multiply your savings, it’s just as important to choose the right kinds of stocks — especially if your goal is to grow wealth steadily over time. That simply means focusing on fundamentally strong, large-cap stocks with resilient business models and consistent performance.

In this article, I’ll highlight three Canadian stocks that are ideal for buy-and-hold investors looking to maximize their TFSA over the long run.

Suncor stock

First, let’s begin with Suncor Energy (TSX:SU), the Calgary-based top integrated oil and gas firm that you may want to add to your TFSA portfolio. After climbing by 10% over the last year, SU stock currently trades at $54.97 per share with a market cap of $68 billion. The stock also comes with a solid 4.1% annualized dividend yield, paid every quarter.

Although Suncor’s adjusted net profit slightly fell to $1.57 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, it still reported record upstream production of 875,000 barrels per day as its refining utilization hit 104%. The company’s bottom line was mainly affected by lower product realizations and higher royalties but offset by increased sales volumes.

Interestingly, Suncor recently hit its net debt target, triggering a shift to returning 100% of excess funds to shareholders. Plus, with new infrastructure like the cogeneration facility and ongoing investments in lower-emissions power, this dividend-paying stock could outperform the broader market in the long run.

Royal Bank stock

Now, take a look at another long-term gem for your TFSA: Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Based in Toronto, this banking heavyweight serves over 19 million clients with a wide range of services. After climbing by 20.4% over the last year, RY stock currently trades at $166.65 per share with a market cap of $235 billion and offers a 3.6% annualized dividend yield.

In the latest quarter ended January 2025, Royal Bank posted a record net profit of $5.1 billion, reflecting a 43% increase from a year ago, while its adjusted earnings hit $3.62 per share. This growth came from all of the bank’s business lines, boosted mainly by its recent HSBC Canada acquisition, higher lending volumes, and strong fee-based revenue.

Royal Bank is investing heavily in technology, expanding digital services, and maintaining a strong capital base. These moves could drive stable, long-term returns for patient TFSA investors.

Fortis stock

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is another solid pick to round out your TFSA portfolio, especially if you’re after stability and steady returns. Based in St. John’s, it runs a massive network of regulated electric and gas utilities across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. FTS stock currently trades at $63.44 per share with a 6.2% year-to-date gain, giving it a market cap of $31.7 billion. At this market price, it also offers a steady annualized dividend yield of 3.8%.

In 2024, Fortis reported adjusted net profit rose nearly 9% YoY to $1.63 billion due mainly to steady rate base growth and new customer rates across its U.S. and Canadian utility businesses.

Moreover, Fortis continues to focus on long-term expansion, with its rate base expected to grow 6.5% annually through 2029, making it a reliable compounder for long-term TFSA investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

