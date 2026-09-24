3 Savvy Ways Canadians Can Invest in the Country’s Infrastructure Boom

Investment opportunities across multiple sectors : Canadians can participate in the infrastructure boom through companies like Enbridge, BCE, Bird Construction, and CES Energy Solutions, each representing capex-heavy, construction service, or raw material provider avenues.

Canada aims for $1 trillion in infrastructure investments : Prime Minister Mark Carney is inviting global investors to invest in Canada's infrastructure, with ambitious plans to bring in $1 trillion over the next five years, enhancing economic opportunities for Canadians.

Canada’s infrastructure boom is picking up momentum. Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited the world’s largest investors to invest in Canada’s infrastructure projects, from data centres to pipelines and port expansions. He aims to bring $1 trillion in investments over the next five years. These high-stakes investments also bring opportunities for Canadians to ride the wave and make windfall gains.

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Three ways Canadians can invest in the country’s infrastructure boom

For the infrastructure boom to materialize, Carney is working towards creating a supportive ecosystem of tax incentives and regulatory systems that offer “predictability” for major proposed projects. Faster approvals will change the infrastructure landscape and revive some stocks that have burnt cash on delays.

Any major infrastructure project needs three key things: those who put in the capital expenditure and own the project, those who build it, and those who supply raw materials.

Infrastructure companies funding capex

If you look at the balance sheets of energy and telecom infrastructure companies, they are saddled with debt because of accelerated capex.

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Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) has $41 billion in projects coming online over the next five years, from gas pipelines to storage. It plans to bring projects worth $8 billion online in 2026. The company is also raising equity capital to fund a US$2.6 billion acquisition of Tallgrass Energy’s crude oil transportation business, which has pulled the stock down.

Enbridge’s debt has surpassed $103.8 billion, which is 5 times its 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Piling debt could pull down the share price in the short term, creating a buying opportunity. These projects will earn cash flow once online and help Enbridge grow dividends in the long term.

BCE

BCE (TSX: BCE) is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, building a $1.7 billion data centre in Saskatchewan as part of its AI fabric. To fund the AI fabric, it delayed deleveraging for the second time. Its total debt stood at $41 billion, which is 3.7 times its adjusted EBITDA. This debt has pulled down its share price, cut dividends, paused dividend growth, and reduced its financial flexibility. However, the infrastructure boom has revived hopes of recovery over the long term, as BCE’s AI fabric will be a key infrastructure towards AI sovereignty. It means you can expect full utilization of the AI ecosystem.

Construction services

This infrastructure stock is funding capex, which is pushing the construction company share prices up in the short term.

Bird Construction (TSX: BDT) builds infrastructure, buildings, and industrial properties. It is helping build BCE AI fabric, Woodfibre LNG, and a nuclear plant, all of which are multi-year large capital investment programs. The company has a strong balance sheet, and its order book has grown significantly to $12 billion.

You can see Bird stock moving in the opposite direction to Enbridge and BCE in September as announcements of infrastructure investments create opportunities for more orders. Plus, accelerated approvals of major projects could reduce completion time and costs.

It is a stock to grab at even a small dip. Order execution and new orders will keep stock momentum going. However, it is a stock to own for the short term because of its inflated valuations. Once the capex slows, Bird’s stock could see a sharp correction.

Raw material providers

CES Energy Solutions (TSX: CEU) is indirectly involved in the infrastructure boom. It provides specialized consumable chemicals used throughout the oilfield lifecycle. CES has a sizeable share in the North American drilling fluids market: 40% in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin and approximately 40% in the Permian Basin. It also provides chemicals injected into pipelines and midstream networks for the smooth flow of hydrocarbons to international export terminals.

CES is in a cyclical uptrend as oil drilling activity increased, driving demand for its chemicals. Considering the current scenario and Canada’s move to diversify its energy export markets, CES could see more upside. Instead of buying an oil stock, CES is a better buy because of its asset-light model and low-leverage balance sheet. This helps CES stock rise faster than oil stocks, as is evident in the 106% gain in the last 12 months.