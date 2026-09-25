TFSA or RRSP? Your Tax Rate Could Change the Answer

Your current and future tax rates can help determine whether a TFSA or RRSP deserves your next retirement contribution.

An RRSP deduction becomes more valuable as your current marginal tax rate rises.

Two Canadians can invest the exact same amount, buy the exact same stock, earn the exact same return, and still end up with very different retirement outcomes. The difference could simply be their tax rates.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) both shelter investment growth while money remains inside them. Yet they handle taxes almost backward from each other. Choosing between them therefore isn’t just about retirement. It’s about when you’d rather pay the tax bill.

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Pay now or later

TFSA contributions aren’t tax-deductible. You contribute money you’ve already paid tax on, then eligible interest, dividends, and capital gains generally grow tax-free. Withdrawals are also generally tax-free.

An RRSP gives you the opposite deal. Contributions can reduce taxable income, investments grow tax-deferred, and withdrawals are generally taxable income later.

That’s where your marginal tax rate becomes interesting. Imagine contributing $7,000 to an RRSP. The approximate immediate tax reduction at different marginal rates could look like this:

MARGINAL TAX RATE APPROXIMATE TAX REDUCTION 20% $1,400 30% $2,100 40% $2,800

It’s only an illustration. Actual savings depend on income, province, deductions, credits, and available RRSP room. Still, someone paying 40% today who expects to withdraw the money at a much lower tax rate in retirement could make excellent use of an RRSP. Someone early in a career and paying relatively little tax might prefer saving that RRSP room for higher-income years.

Flexibility counts

The TFSA has another advantage, as withdrawals generally don’t create taxable income. That can become useful in retirement when taxable RRSP or Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) withdrawals could potentially affect income-tested benefits.

The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, although personal room varies. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals are generally added back as contribution room the following calendar year.

RRSP room also depends on the individual. The 2026 maximum dollar limit is $33,810, generally subject to 18% of the previous year’s earned income and adjustments such as pension contributions. So, I’d use the tax rate as a starting point, not an automatic rule. Then I’d focus on what actually goes inside a TFSA or RRSP.

WCN

One long-term business I’d consider is Waste Connections (TSX: WCN). Waste Connections collects, transfers, recycles, and disposes of waste across Canada and the United States. Garbage isn’t exciting, but it’s persistent.

The company also has room to grow by raising prices, improving operations, and acquiring smaller waste businesses. Second-quarter revenue rose 6.4% year over year to US$2.56 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 6.8% to US$840 million.

Results came in strongly enough that management raised its full-year outlook. Waste Connections now expects 2026 revenue between US$10.02 billion and US$10.05 billion and adjusted EBITDA between US$3.33 billion and US$3.34 billion. It also spent a record US$614.5 million repurchasing shares during the first half. That’s the sort of dependable growth I’d want when buying stocks in Canada for decades.

Considerations

Quality doesn’t come particularly cheap. At $218.65 at writing, Waste Connections trades around 26.6 times forward earnings. Acquisitions also bring integration risk, while weaker economic activity can reduce commercial and industrial waste volumes.

Still, the stock has fallen roughly 9% in 2026 even as management raised its outlook. That makes today’s valuation somewhat easier to consider than it was at the beginning of the year.

Bottom line

If my tax rate were high today and I expected it to fall substantially in retirement, I’d lean harder on the RRSP and make sure the tax refund went back to work. If my tax rate were relatively low, or flexibility mattered more, I’d lean toward the TFSA.

Neither account creates wealth by itself. The account decides when taxes arrive. Yet it’s the investments inside it that decide how much money is waiting when they do.