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TFSA or RRSP? Your Tax Rate Could Change the Answer

Your current and future tax rates can help determine whether a TFSA or RRSP deserves your next retirement contribution.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • An RRSP deduction becomes more valuable as your current marginal tax rate rises.
  • TFSA withdrawals are generally tax-free, giving retirees more flexibility over taxable income.
  • Waste Connections offers long-term growth potential through recurring demand, pricing, acquisitions, and share buybacks.

Two Canadians can invest the exact same amount, buy the exact same stock, earn the exact same return, and still end up with very different retirement outcomes. The difference could simply be their tax rates.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) both shelter investment growth while money remains inside them. Yet they handle taxes almost backward from each other. Choosing between them therefore isn’t just about retirement. It’s about when you’d rather pay the tax bill.

Middle aged man drinks coffee

Source: Getty Images

Pay now or later

TFSA contributions aren’t tax-deductible. You contribute money you’ve already paid tax on, then eligible interest, dividends, and capital gains generally grow tax-free. Withdrawals are also generally tax-free.

An RRSP gives you the opposite deal. Contributions can reduce taxable income, investments grow tax-deferred, and withdrawals are generally taxable income later.

That’s where your marginal tax rate becomes interesting. Imagine contributing $7,000 to an RRSP. The approximate immediate tax reduction at different marginal rates could look like this:

MARGINAL TAX RATEAPPROXIMATE TAX REDUCTION
20%$1,400
30%$2,100
40%$2,800

It’s only an illustration. Actual savings depend on income, province, deductions, credits, and available RRSP room. Still, someone paying 40% today who expects to withdraw the money at a much lower tax rate in retirement could make excellent use of an RRSP. Someone early in a career and paying relatively little tax might prefer saving that RRSP room for higher-income years.

Flexibility counts

The TFSA has another advantage, as withdrawals generally don’t create taxable income. That can become useful in retirement when taxable RRSP or Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) withdrawals could potentially affect income-tested benefits.

The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, although personal room varies. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals are generally added back as contribution room the following calendar year.

RRSP room also depends on the individual. The 2026 maximum dollar limit is $33,810, generally subject to 18% of the previous year’s earned income and adjustments such as pension contributions. So, I’d use the tax rate as a starting point, not an automatic rule. Then I’d focus on what actually goes inside a TFSA or RRSP.

WCN

One long-term business I’d consider is Waste Connections (TSX: WCN). Waste Connections collects, transfers, recycles, and disposes of waste across Canada and the United States. Garbage isn’t exciting, but it’s persistent.

The company also has room to grow by raising prices, improving operations, and acquiring smaller waste businesses. Second-quarter revenue rose 6.4% year over year to US$2.56 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 6.8% to US$840 million.

Results came in strongly enough that management raised its full-year outlook. Waste Connections now expects 2026 revenue between US$10.02 billion and US$10.05 billion and adjusted EBITDA between US$3.33 billion and US$3.34 billion. It also spent a record US$614.5 million repurchasing shares during the first half. That’s the sort of dependable growth I’d want when buying stocks in Canada for decades.

Considerations

Quality doesn’t come particularly cheap. At $218.65 at writing, Waste Connections trades around 26.6 times forward earnings. Acquisitions also bring integration risk, while weaker economic activity can reduce commercial and industrial waste volumes.

Still, the stock has fallen roughly 9% in 2026 even as management raised its outlook. That makes today’s valuation somewhat easier to consider than it was at the beginning of the year.

Bottom line

If my tax rate were high today and I expected it to fall substantially in retirement, I’d lean harder on the RRSP and make sure the tax refund went back to work. If my tax rate were relatively low, or flexibility mattered more, I’d lean toward the TFSA.

Neither account creates wealth by itself. The account decides when taxes arrive. Yet it’s the investments inside it that decide how much money is waiting when they do.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Waste Connections. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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