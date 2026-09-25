I would split $14,000 across three stocks for income.

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Constant Income

Provides regular cash flow and diversification across retail REITs, energy royalties, and pipelines, but monitor payout sustainability, leverage, and commodity/regulatory risks since distributions aren’t guaranteed.

That allocation yields a blended 6.41% ($898/year or about $75/month): SRU.UN $5k ≈ $344/yr (monthly), FRU $5k ≈ $319/yr (monthly), ENB $4k ≈ $235/yr (quarterly).

Split $14,000 across SmartCentres ($5k), Freehold ($5k), and Enbridge ($4k) to create a tax‑free, income‑focused TFSA strategy with monthly and quarterly payouts.

A $14,000 TFSA is not going to replace a paycheque. But it can do something more important: it can start paying you, month after month, while you get on with your life.

The key is choosing stocks that actually deliver cash on a predictable schedule. Not every dividend stock does. Some pay quarterly. Some pay annually. A few cut their payouts entirely when the economy wobbles.

If I were structuring $14,000 for constant income today, I would split it across three stocks we have covered recently, two that passive-income options and one that pays quarterly for balance.

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SmartCentres

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) is among Canada’s largest real estate investment trust ( REIT) stocks , featuring 201 properties with approximately $12.1 billion in assets and 35.5 million square feet of leasable space.

More than 100 of those properties are anchored by Walmart. That matters because grocery and everyday essentials keep traffic steady even when households tighten their belts.

SmartCentres pays $0.15417 per unit each month, which works out to $1.85 annually. At the current price of $26.90, that is a yield of roughly 6.9%. The REIT ended the second quarter with occupancy of 98.1% and rent growth on non-anchor lease extensions of 12%.

A $5,000 position would generate about $344 per year, paid in 12 monthly deposits of roughly $28.67 each.

Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) takes a different approach. Rather than drilling wells, it owns royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties across North America. Producers pay Freehold a share of what they extract, which means the company benefits from production without bearing the capital costs.

Freehold pays $0.09 per share monthly, or $1.08 annually. At the current price of $16.93, that is a yield of about 6.38%. In the second quarter of 2026, the company generated $100 million in revenue and reduced net debt by $24 million.

A $5,000 position would generate roughly $319 per year, paid monthly at about $26.58 per deposit.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) adds a quarterly layer to the mix. The energy infrastructure giant moves roughly 30% of North America’s crude oil and about 20% of the natural gas consumed in the United States. Most of that revenue comes from long-term contracts and regulated assets.

Enbridge pays $3.96 per share annually, which translates to a yield of roughly 5.87% at the current price of $67.47. The company has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

A $4,000 position would generate about $235 per year, paid in four quarterly installments of $58.75.

The structure and the income

Stock Investment Yield Annual Income Frequency SRU.UN $5,000 6.9% $344 Monthly FRU $5,000 6.38% $319 Monthly ENB $4,000 5.87% $235 Quarterly Total $14,000 6.41% $898 Annual

That works out to about $74.83 per month on average, though the actual cash flow varies because Enbridge pays quarterly rather than monthly.

Foolish takeaway

A $14,000 TFSA is a starting point, not a finish line. But structured correctly, it can generate meaningful tax-free income while you continue building.

SmartCentres and Freehold deliver cash every month, which makes budgeting simpler. Enbridge adds a quarterly payout backed by decades of dividend growth. Together, they cover three different parts of the economy: retail real estate, energy royalties, and pipeline infrastructure, leading to great diversification.

None of these stocks are guaranteed to keep their payouts forever, but each one is backed by a real business generating real cash flow. For investors looking to turn a modest TFSA into a reliable income stream, that is the foundation that matters.