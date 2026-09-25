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How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Constant Income

I would split $14,000 across three stocks for income.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
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Key Points
  • Split $14,000 across SmartCentres ($5k), Freehold ($5k), and Enbridge ($4k) to create a tax‑free, income‑focused TFSA strategy with monthly and quarterly payouts.
  • That allocation yields a blended 6.41% ($898/year or about $75/month): SRU.UN $5k ≈ $344/yr (monthly), FRU $5k ≈ $319/yr (monthly), ENB $4k ≈ $235/yr (quarterly).
  • Provides regular cash flow and diversification across retail REITs, energy royalties, and pipelines, but monitor payout sustainability, leverage, and commodity/regulatory risks since distributions aren’t guaranteed.

A $14,000 TFSA is not going to replace a paycheque. But it can do something more important: it can start paying you, month after month, while you get on with your life.

The key is choosing stocks that actually deliver cash on a predictable schedule. Not every dividend stock does. Some pay quarterly. Some pay annually. A few cut their payouts entirely when the economy wobbles.

If I were structuring $14,000 for constant income today, I would split it across three stocks we have covered recently, two that passive-income options and one that pays quarterly for balance.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

SmartCentres

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) is among Canada’s largest real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, featuring 201 properties with approximately $12.1 billion in assets and 35.5 million square feet of leasable space.

More than 100 of those properties are anchored by Walmart. That matters because grocery and everyday essentials keep traffic steady even when households tighten their belts.

SmartCentres pays $0.15417 per unit each month, which works out to $1.85 annually. At the current price of $26.90, that is a yield of roughly 6.9%. The REIT ended the second quarter with occupancy of 98.1% and rent growth on non-anchor lease extensions of 12%.

A $5,000 position would generate about $344 per year, paid in 12 monthly deposits of roughly $28.67 each.

Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) takes a different approach. Rather than drilling wells, it owns royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties across North America. Producers pay Freehold a share of what they extract, which means the company benefits from production without bearing the capital costs.

Freehold pays $0.09 per share monthly, or $1.08 annually. At the current price of $16.93, that is a yield of about 6.38%. In the second quarter of 2026, the company generated $100 million in revenue and reduced net debt by $24 million.

A $5,000 position would generate roughly $319 per year, paid monthly at about $26.58 per deposit.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) adds a quarterly layer to the mix. The energy infrastructure giant moves roughly 30% of North America’s crude oil and about 20% of the natural gas consumed in the United States. Most of that revenue comes from long-term contracts and regulated assets.

Enbridge pays $3.96 per share annually, which translates to a yield of roughly 5.87% at the current price of $67.47. The company has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

A $4,000 position would generate about $235 per year, paid in four quarterly installments of $58.75.

The structure and the income

StockInvestmentYieldAnnual IncomeFrequency
SRU.UN$5,0006.9%$344Monthly
FRU$5,0006.38%$319Monthly
ENB$4,0005.87%$235Quarterly
Total$14,0006.41%$898Annual

That works out to about $74.83 per month on average, though the actual cash flow varies because Enbridge pays quarterly rather than monthly.

Foolish takeaway

A $14,000 TFSA is a starting point, not a finish line. But structured correctly, it can generate meaningful tax-free income while you continue building.

SmartCentres and Freehold deliver cash every month, which makes budgeting simpler. Enbridge adds a quarterly payout backed by decades of dividend growth. Together, they cover three different parts of the economy: retail real estate, energy royalties, and pipeline infrastructure, leading to great diversification.

None of these stocks are guaranteed to keep their payouts forever, but each one is backed by a real business generating real cash flow. For investors looking to turn a modest TFSA into a reliable income stream, that is the foundation that matters.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Freehold Royalties, and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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