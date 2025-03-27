Member Login
Home » Investing » CAE: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

CAE: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

CAE stock certainly looks like it’s been a strong investment, but what about the future of 2025?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane

Source: Getty Images

Investing in the stock market can feel like navigating a flight path through ever-changing skies. One company that often catches the attention of Canadian investors is CAE (TSX:CAE), a global leader in simulation technologies and training services. As of writing, you might be pondering: is it time to buy, sell, or hold CAE stock? Let’s embark on a journey through its recent performance to help chart your course.

Into earnings

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, CAE stock reported revenues of $1.223 billion, marking a 12% increase from $1.094 billion in the same quarter the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) rose to $0.53, up from $0.18 year over year. The company also achieved a record free cash flow of $410 million and secured new orders worth $2.2 billion, pushing its adjusted backlog to an impressive $20.3 billion.

The stock’s performance mirrors this growth. Over the past year, CAE stock has gained approximately 32.83%. At writing, the stock is trading at $36.30 per share. The company’s market capitalization stands at around $11.6 billion, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.69 — all pointing to growth, along with potential value.

However, it’s essential to consider all angles. While CAE stock’s financials are robust, the P/E ratio indicates that the stock might be priced higher relative to its earnings. Additionally, the beta value of 1.93 suggests that the stock is more volatile than the market average.

Looking ahead

Recent developments also play a role in the stock’s outlook. In December 2024, activist investor Browning West acquired a 4.3% stake in CAE stock, aiming to influence the selection of the company’s new chief executive officer. This move indicates confidence in CAE’s potential but also introduces an element of uncertainty regarding its leadership transition.

Furthermore, CAE stock has been recognized for its market leadership. In November 2024, the company earned an upgrade in its Relative Strength rating from 78 to 82, reflecting strong stock price performance over the preceding 52 weeks.

Looking ahead, CAE stock’s strategic initiatives, such as increasing its stake in SIMCOM Aviation Training and extending exclusive business aviation training agreements, position it well for future growth. These moves are expected to enhance recurring revenue streams and expand CAE’s presence in the private aviation market.

Foolish takeaway

That all said, challenges remain. The recent slowdown in U.S. pilot hiring, attributed to production and delivery delays from major aircraft manufacturers, could impact CAE stock’s training revenue. Investors should monitor these industry dynamics closely.

So, what does this mean for investors? If you’re already holding CAE stock, the recent performance and strategic initiatives might suggest maintaining your position. For those considering buying, it’s worth noting the stock’s current valuation, potential volatility, and ongoing industry challenges. As always, it’s crucial to align your investment decisions with your financial goals and risk tolerance.

CAE stock has demonstrated solid growth and secured significant contracts, indicating a positive outlook. However, potential investors should carefully assess the stock’s valuation, market conditions, and industry developments before making a decision. Consulting with a financial advisor can provide personalized guidance tailored to your investment strategy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

AI microchip
Tech Stocks

Move Over, BlackBerry: This AI Stock is the Real Deal for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are tech stocks, and then there are tech stocks that changed the game. And these two are part of…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

Better Renewable Energy Stock: Brookfield Renewable vs Northland Power?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't count out renewable energy stocks, especially these two Canadian options that are due to drive profits higher.

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Stocks for Beginners

Top TFSA Stocks to Buy Now for Canadian Investors

| Jitendra Parashar

These two large-cap Canadian stocks could help your TFSA money grow year after year.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP stock has had a lot of build up with its Kansas City merger, but what's in the near future…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

Better Airline Stock: Air Canada vs WestJet?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Airline stocks were some of the greats, and should be making a roaring comeback post-COVID. So what's going on?

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks I’m Looking to Buy in March

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three tech stocks are different than the rest. They offer a strong ability to keep the lights on, no…

Read more »

nugget gold
Stocks for Beginners

Precious Metals Are a Hot Commodity Under Trump Tariffs: 2 TSX Stocks to Consider

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold is looking like a shiny opportunity for investors right now, so should you dive in?

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Outperformed the Market in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want Canadian stocks that already show strength, then these two belong on your watch list.

Read more »