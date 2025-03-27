CAE: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

CAE stock certainly looks like it’s been a strong investment, but what about the future of 2025?

Investing in the stock market can feel like navigating a flight path through ever-changing skies. One company that often catches the attention of Canadian investors is CAE (TSX:CAE), a global leader in simulation technologies and training services. As of writing, you might be pondering: is it time to buy, sell, or hold CAE stock? Let’s embark on a journey through its recent performance to help chart your course.

Into earnings

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, CAE stock reported revenues of $1.223 billion, marking a 12% increase from $1.094 billion in the same quarter the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) rose to $0.53, up from $0.18 year over year. The company also achieved a record free cash flow of $410 million and secured new orders worth $2.2 billion, pushing its adjusted backlog to an impressive $20.3 billion.

The stock’s performance mirrors this growth. Over the past year, CAE stock has gained approximately 32.83%. At writing, the stock is trading at $36.30 per share. The company’s market capitalization stands at around $11.6 billion, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.69 — all pointing to growth, along with potential value.

However, it’s essential to consider all angles. While CAE stock’s financials are robust, the P/E ratio indicates that the stock might be priced higher relative to its earnings. Additionally, the beta value of 1.93 suggests that the stock is more volatile than the market average.

Looking ahead

Recent developments also play a role in the stock’s outlook. In December 2024, activist investor Browning West acquired a 4.3% stake in CAE stock, aiming to influence the selection of the company’s new chief executive officer. This move indicates confidence in CAE’s potential but also introduces an element of uncertainty regarding its leadership transition.

Furthermore, CAE stock has been recognized for its market leadership. In November 2024, the company earned an upgrade in its Relative Strength rating from 78 to 82, reflecting strong stock price performance over the preceding 52 weeks.

Looking ahead, CAE stock’s strategic initiatives, such as increasing its stake in SIMCOM Aviation Training and extending exclusive business aviation training agreements, position it well for future growth. These moves are expected to enhance recurring revenue streams and expand CAE’s presence in the private aviation market.

Foolish takeaway

That all said, challenges remain. The recent slowdown in U.S. pilot hiring, attributed to production and delivery delays from major aircraft manufacturers, could impact CAE stock’s training revenue. Investors should monitor these industry dynamics closely.

So, what does this mean for investors? If you’re already holding CAE stock, the recent performance and strategic initiatives might suggest maintaining your position. For those considering buying, it’s worth noting the stock’s current valuation, potential volatility, and ongoing industry challenges. As always, it’s crucial to align your investment decisions with your financial goals and risk tolerance.

CAE stock has demonstrated solid growth and secured significant contracts, indicating a positive outlook. However, potential investors should carefully assess the stock’s valuation, market conditions, and industry developments before making a decision. Consulting with a financial advisor can provide personalized guidance tailored to your investment strategy.