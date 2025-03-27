Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Married Canadians: Do This to Save on Taxes

Married Canadians: Do This to Save on Taxes

You can save on taxes by holding stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) in a TFSA.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Two seniors walk in the forest

Source: Getty Images

Married Canadians enjoy several tax perks that reduce the amount of money they pay in taxes. These include pension income splitting, pooled deductible expenses, and more.

Income splitting has become less valuable over the years due to a 2016 policy change that eliminated most situations in which it can be used. If you aren’t retired or a business owner, you most likely can’t avail of income splitting. However, there is one tax break for married Canadians that can make a big difference in your finances today and in the future. In this article, I will explore how married Canadians can save on taxes with one little-known tax break.

Make a spousal RRSP contribution

A spousal Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) contribution is an RRSP contribution made by the higher-earning spouse to the lower-earning spouse’s RRSP. The tax break for making the contribution comes off the higher-earning spouse’s taxes, making it more valuable than the lower-earning spouse making their own contribution.

RRSP contributions provide a tax break (specifically a deduction). The way deductions work is that you do not pay taxes on an amount equal to the deductible expense. If your marginal tax rate is 50%, a $10,000 tax deduction saves you $5,000. So, deductions such as RRSP contributions are very much worth making.

The higher-earning spouse making a spousal RRSP contribution increases the tax break from contributing because they have a higher tax rate. Now, the flipside of this is that the tax break is identical to that of the higher-earning spouse contributing to their own RRSP. However, the lower-earning spouse will presumably pay lower taxes than the higher-earning spouse in retirement. So, on a long-term basis, spousal RRSP contributions save married couples money.

What to hold in an RRSP

If you are interested in saving money with spousal RRSP contributions, you need to know what kinds of investments you are going to hold in your RRSP. Some good ideas are Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs), index funds and dividend stocks.

Consider Fortis (TSX:FTS), for example. Fortis is a dividend stock with a 3.8% dividend yield at today’s prices. That’s a relatively high yield, meaning that a position in Fortis will give you a sizable dividend income. If you hold your Fortis shares in an RRSP, you will not pay income taxes on those dividends until you retire.

If you want to know exactly how much dividends you’ll get with Fortis stock, check the table below. As you can see, a $10,000 position in it pays about $384 per year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Fortis$64.12156$0.615 per quarter ($2.46 per year)$95.94 per quarter ($383.76 per year)Quarterly

The bottom line is, Fortis stock produces considerable dividend income. In a taxable account, any taxes incurred on the $384 worth of dividends shown above are unavoidable. If you hold your Fortis shares in an RRSP, you pay no taxes on the dividends. So, if you make a spousal RRSP contribution, holding Fortis shares in the lower-earning spouse’s account could make sense.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With No Signs of Slowing Down

| Jitendra Parashar

These three dividend-paying TSX stocks are continuing to rally with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for Big Total Returns

| Jitendra Parashar

With a nearly 5% annualized dividend yield, this top Canadian utility stock could deliver solid total returns in the years…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

A 6.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

This well-known Canadian company constantly generates significant cash flow, making it an ideal dividend stock for passive-income seekers.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Transportation Stocks for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Transportation stocks may look a bit up and down with recent tariffs weighing on investors, so what about 2025?

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Dividend Stocks

Alimentation Couche-Tard: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

ATD stock has been in the headlines again and again lately, so let's look at whether these mentions have been…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy With $5,000 Now (Even With All the Chaos)

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's more than a few great Canadian stocks for investors to buy right now. Here's a look at two prime…

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

2 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two large-cap TSX stocks you can hold for decades to earn solid returns on your investments.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for BCE Stock in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Down more than 50% from all-time highs, BCE is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of 12%…

Read more »