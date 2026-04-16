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How to Put $25,000 in a TFSA to Work Generating Meaningful Cash Flow

Want to earn an extra $1,100 of cash flow completely tax-free. Here’s how a $25,000 TFSA can become a growing stream of lifelong income.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • The TFSA is ideal for tax‑free income — investing $25,000 split into five $5,000 positions could generate roughly $1,100/year of tax‑free cash flow.
  • Proposed five‑stock mix: Fortis (utility, stable, ~3.2%); First Capital REIT (grocery‑anchored, ~4.2%); Pembina Pipeline (energy infra, ~4.7%); Dream Industrial REIT (~5%); Mullen Group (transport, ~4.7%).
  • The lineup pairs a low‑risk anchor (Fortis) with income REITs, energy infrastructure and transport for yield plus growth — suitable for long‑term TFSA income if you monitor dividends and rebalance as needed.

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is a powerful place to earn investment income because none of that income is taxed. The more income you keep, the better your returns. If you aren’t using your TFSA to the max, now is a perfect time to change that.

If I had $25,000 to invest in a TFSA, I would split that between five equal positions. Here’s how those five positions could earn a combined $1,100 of tax-free cash flow.

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

A top utility stock for your TFSA

The first stock I would buy with $5,000 in my portfolio is Fortis (TSX:FTS). That investment would earn $40 per quarter or $160 annualized.

This is a reliable anchor stock your portfolio can’t afford to miss. Certainly, with only a 3.2% dividend yield your immediate cash flow won’t be massive.

However, you are buying a company that has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years. While a dividend is never guaranteed, Fortis’ steady, safe, and consistent utility business ensures its dividend is about as secure as they come. You are likely to enjoy attractive 4–6% annual dividend growth for the coming years ahead.

A retail REIT

The second TFSA stock I’d buy is First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:FCR.UN). Your $5,000 investment would earn $17.28 monthly or $207 annualized.

It has one of the highest quality grocery-anchored property portfolios in Canada. Occupancy sits at 97%, rents are rising by a mid-single digit rate, and the REIT has substantial land/development assets that remain mispriced by the market.

This is the second year this REIT has increased its distribution. It yields 4.2% now.

An energy infrastructure stock

The third stock to add in your TFSA is Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL). Your $5,000 investment would earn $59.64 quarterly or $238 annually.

Pembina provides Canadian energy producers all the tools they need to get their energy to market. Its toolkit continues to grow as it invests in attractive growth projects like the Cedar LNG terminal or the Greenlight power center for data centers. It is targeting 5–7% annual growth to 2030.

PPL stock has raised its dividend every year since 2022. Given strong cash flows and a great balance sheet, it is likely to raise its dividend again this May. It yields 4.7%.

An industrial REIT

The fourth stock for your TFSA is Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN). Your $5,000 investment would earn $21.35 monthly or $256.20 annually.

The REIT owns and manages $16 billion of industrial real estate across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. Dream has well-located assets that fit a wide mix of industrial tenants. It is sitting with 96% occupancy and has several levers for organic growth in the coming years. This stock has a 5% yield right now.

A transport stock for your TFSA

Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) is the final stock to add to your TFSA with $5,000. That investment would earn $19.81 monthly or $237.72 annually.

Mullen is a logistics and transport provider across Canada and the U.S. Despite a tough freight environment and a challenging economy, Mullen has navigated very effectively. It has been able to manage costs and maintain margins, even though growth has moderated.

MTL stock’s dividend is safe, and it has a history of growing its yield. It currently pays a 4.7% yield

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Fortis$78.1563$0.635$40.00Quarterly
First Capital REIT$21.84228$0.0758$17.28Monthly
Pembina Pipeline$59.3584$0.71$59.64Quarterly
Dream Industrial REIT$13.66366$0.0583$21.35Monthly
Mullen Group$17.64283$0.07$19.81Monthly

Prices as of April 15, 2026

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, Fortis, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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