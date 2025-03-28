Member Login
Home » Investing » Couche-Tard Stock Looks Ready for a Big Bounce

Couche-Tard Stock Looks Ready for a Big Bounce

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) could be overdue for a recovery in 2025.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.

Source: Getty Images

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) have really been weighed down for well over a year now. Looking back, I’m sure many shareholders would rather the convenience retail giant steer away from the pursuit of 7-Eleven’s parent company. With regulatory hurdles and more unknowns surrounding the proposed deal, it’s quite an uncertain time to be a shareholder, especially since all other merger and acquisition (M&A) activity seems to have stalled as we all await what’s to happen between the Circle K owner and 7 and i Holdings — the legendary Japanese firm standing behind 7-Eleven.

Personally, I think Couche-Tard will do well for investors over the long haul, regardless of what ends up happening. Though some pundits think there are low odds of a successful “friendly” deal, I’m inclined to believe Couche-Tard won’t walk away completely empty-handed, whether that means acquiring some of the 7-Eleven stores if a full deal isn’t possible or something else entirely. In any case, Couche-Tard is an excellent company that’s wrongfully plunged into a nearly 20% implosion.

Couche Tard’s still in growth mode: Shares are discounted 20%

A Canadian and U.S. recession could weigh heavily as consumers look to put their wallets away, perhaps at the expense of convenience. Either way, I think near-term economic headwinds are clouding the huge long-term growth opportunity that the company is likely to succeed with. Indeed, Couche-Tard is in expansion mode, with hundreds of new stores to be opened by 2028.

Indeed, that will give a shot in the arm to sales growth as the firm looks to hit and maybe even exceed its longer-term growth targets. If a 7-Eleven deal does happen in spite of recent pushback, regulatory hurdles, and outside interest, perhaps investors are discounting the synergies to be had. Of course, the more the firm must sweeten the pot (higher takeover price), the less of a value-creative effect the deal will ultimately have.

Recently, 7-Eleven’s owner stated that Couche-Tard may be underestimating antitrust hurdles standing in its way. Indeed, time will tell if regulatory approval is received. Until then, ATD stock could be stuck in a rut. However, the firm could appease regulators by selling a considerable amount of U.S. stores if the 7 and i deal does go through. In any case, such an agreement may help the firm overcome regulatory hurdles thrown its way.

Investors with a five-year time horizon may wish to punch their ticket, though, as the name looks like a fantastic bet, whether or not such a deal is blocked.

Is it too far-fetched to think Couche-Tard can win over the trust of anti-trust regulators? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Don’t give up on ATD stock

At the end of the day, the growth-by-acquisition story is far from over. And while the past year may have seen a lack of drivers (M&A announcements that move the needle on shares of ATD), I do think that the company’s impressive financial strength and ability to scoop up deals in the face of industry turbulence make ATD stock a consumer staple that’s to be bought whenever shares go a year or more of trailing the market.

At the time of this writing, Couche-Tard stock is going for 15.9 times forward price to earnings (P/E). And while shares have a considerable amount of negative momentum riding behind them, I think shares could be a great defensive growth pick-up to ride out what could be a big down year for the TSX Index and S&P 500.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Joey Frenette owns shares of Couche-Tard.

More on Investing

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Restaurant Brands International: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBI stock has long been a strong success story, but we'll have to see what 2025 holds.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Waste Connections Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Waste Connections stock has long been one of the more stable investments, so what can investors expect next?

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

George Weston: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

George Weston is one of the largest and strongest retail stores out there, but has it grown enough?

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This TSX Dividend Stock for $415 in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a forward yield of over 6%. Is the energy giant a…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

Why Smart Investors Own Canadian Financial Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Top Canadian stocks like these could help smart investors get strong returns on their investments in the long run.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

The Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian renewable energy stocks you can buy today and hold for the long term…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Investing

2 Ultra-Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Now Before it’s Too Late

| Daniel Da Costa

These two TSX stocks have impressive long-term growth potential and trade ultra-cheap today, making them two of the best to…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

| Jitendra Parashar

While these two Canadian growth stocks might not be overnight success stories, their long-term potential is hard to ignore.

Read more »