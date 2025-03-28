Member Login
George Weston: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

George Weston is one of the largest and strongest retail stores out there, but has it grown enough?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store

Source: Getty Images

Navigating the stock market can sometimes feel like choosing the right dish at a buffet. So many options, each with its own flavour and appeal. One company that has consistently been on the menu for Canadian investors is George Weston (TSX:WN). As we find ourselves in 2025, the pressing question remains. Should you buy, sell, or hold onto this stock?

Stable growth

George Weston stock isn’t just another name in the Canadian business landscape; it’s a legacy. Founded in 1882, it has grown into a diversified powerhouse with significant interests in food processing and distribution. Its crown jewels include Loblaw Companies, Canada’s largest food retailer, and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, a notable entity in the real estate sector. This blend of grocery and property gives George Weston a unique position, allowing it to draw revenue from multiple streams and providing a cushion against sector-specific downturns.

As of writing, George Weston stock trades at approximately $236 per share. This figure places it near its 52-week high of $240.43, signalling strong market confidence. Over the past year, the stock has exhibited a steady climb, reflecting positive investor sentiment and the company’s robust performance.

Diving into the numbers, the fourth quarter of 2024 painted a promising picture. George Weston stock reported net earnings available to common shareholders of $664 million, which translates to $5.05 per common share. This marks a significant uptick from the same quarter in the previous year. On an annual scale, the company achieved revenues of $61.6 billion, a 2.5% increase from 2023, showcasing consistent growth in its operations.

The near future

For those who appreciate a regular pay cheque from their investments, George Weston stock doesn’t disappoint. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per common share, payable on Apr. 1, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of Mar. 15, 2025. This move underscores the company’s commitment to sharing its success with its investors and highlights its financial stability.

Analysts have been keeping a keen eye on George Weston, and their projections offer further insights. The consensus one-year target estimate for the stock stands at $251.42, suggesting a modest upside from its current trading price. This indicates that while the stock may not be a meteoric riser, it holds the potential for steady appreciation. Analysts anticipate continued revenue growth and stable earnings bolstered by the performance of its subsidiaries, particularly Loblaw Companies.

For those contemplating a new investment, it’s essential to consider the stock’s current valuation. Trading near its 52-week high suggests that much of the good news may already be priced in, potentially limiting short-term appreciation. However, if your investment horizon is long-term and you’re seeking a stable company with a reliable dividend, George Weston could be a worthy addition to your portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

Now, let’s address the million-dollar question: should you buy, sell, or hold Geroge Weston? If you’re already holding George Weston stock stock, the consistent performance and attractive dividend yield make a compelling case for maintaining your position. The company’s diversified portfolio across food retail and real estate provides a buffer against sector-specific downturns. And its steady revenue growth indicates effective management and a solid market position.

It’s also prudent to be aware of potential challenges. The competitive landscape in both the retail and real estate sectors is fierce, and any shifts in consumer behaviour or market dynamics could impact future performance. Furthermore, the stock’s premium valuation means that any unforeseen negative news could lead to a more pronounced market reaction.

Taken together, George Weston stock continues to stand tall in the Canadian market, demonstrating resilience and consistent performance. Its diversified operations and commitment to shareholder value make it a compelling consideration for investors. However, as with any investment, it’s crucial to align your decision with your financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment timeline. Consulting with a financial advisor can provide personalized insights tailored to your unique situation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

