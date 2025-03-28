Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

Do you want stability without volatility? Then consider the safest four stocks out there.

Navigating the stock market can often feel like sailing through unpredictable waters. One moment, the seas are calm. The next, you’re facing turbulent waves. During such times, it’s comforting to have reliable investments that can weather the storm. Canada offers several stocks that have demonstrated resilience and consistent performance, making them solid choices to buy now and hold during market volatility. So, let’s get into them and why these might be some of the safest Canadian stocks out there.

TD stock

One standout is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). As one of Canada’s largest banks, it has a strong presence both domestically and internationally. In the first quarter of 2025, TD reported adjusted earnings of $3.6 billion, maintaining steady performance compared to the same period the previous year.

The Canadian stock’s diversified operations and prudent risk management have helped it navigate various economic cycles. Furthermore, TD offers a dividend yield of approximately 4.5%, providing investors with a reliable income stream during uncertain times.

Granted, the Canadian stock has been through volatility recently from its anti-money laundering penalties. However, long-term TD should perform well. So, if you want a deal, now could be a great time to buy.

Granite REIT

Another noteworthy option is Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN). Granite owns and manages industrial properties across North America and Europe, focusing on warehouses and logistics centres.

In its latest earnings report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, Granite reported adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $307.1 million, or $4.86 per unit, up from $287.4 million, or $4.50 per unit, the previous year. The trust’s high occupancy rates and strategic property locations contribute to its stability. Granite also offers a dividend yield of around 3.8%, appealing to income-focused investors seeking shelter from market turbulence.

Basically, if you’re willing to bet on the future of infrastructure, warehouses, and e-commerce growth, then you can bet on Granite REIT. And with a monthly dividend yield on offer, it’s a great stock to consider.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another solid choice for those looking to weather market storms. As a leading energy infrastructure company, Enbridge operates the world’s longest crude oil and liquids transportation system. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Enbridge reported adjusted earnings of $1.0 billion, or $0.50 per share, an increase from $0.89 billion, or $0.44 per share, in the same period of 2023.

The Canadian stock’s regulated pipeline operations provide predictable cash flows, and its ongoing investments in renewable energy projects demonstrate adaptability in a changing energy landscape. Enbridge offers a dividend yield of approximately 6.5%, making it attractive for those seeking income stability.

Plus, the Canadian stock has been seeing a rebound. Shares surged 30% in the last year alone, from 52-week lows to now at or near 52-week highs. So, you may get more than dividends from this top stock.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) also merits consideration. Fortis is a North American utility company with operations in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean, providing electricity and gas to millions of customers. In its most recent earnings report for the year ended December 31, 2024, Fortis posted net earnings of $1.6 billion, or $3.28 per common share, up from $1.5 billion, or $3.09 per common share, the previous year.

The Canadian stock’s regulated utility businesses ensure stable revenue streams. Fortis has a long history of dividend growth, offering a current yield of about 3.9%, which is appealing during volatile market conditions. How long? Fortis is one of only two Canadian stocks that have increased dividends for the last 50 consecutive years!

Bottom line

Investing in these Canadian stocks can provide a measure of stability in an unpredictable market. Each has demonstrated resilience through various economic cycles, offering both potential for capital appreciation and consistent dividend income. As always, it’s essential for investors to conduct thorough research and consider their individual financial goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions.