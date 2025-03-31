Member Login
Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth

Do you want a growing stream of dividend income from stocks? Here’s what to avoid and what to buy in this uncertain environment.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Dividend-growth stocks can make for excellent investments if you choose them correctly. The best dividend growth stocks tend to increase their dividends as they increase their income or cash flows. Investors get the double benefit of capital appreciation and income growth. It can make a very potent investment strategy.

However, be cautious of dividend growth stocks that aren’t sustaining their dividend growth from cash flows. Stocks in sectors like renewables, telecommunications, real estate, and infrastructure have been particularly guilty of doing this.

Many stocks have made the mistake of financing their dividend by levering their balance sheet with extra debt or equity. This strategy works when times are good. However, it can be dangerous when the business hits a rough patch.

Beware of unsustainable dividend growth stocks

BCE (TSX:BCE), with its unsustainable 12% dividend, is a perfect example. Last year, everyone knew BCE had way too much debt. Everyone knew its business was going to face a downturn.

Yet, management still increased the dividend. Its stock has dropped 28% in the past year and a further 52% over the past three years. A miraculous surge in cash flow is not likely any time soon. However, a dividend cut is. Until it gets its balance sheet in order, this stock will likely stay depressed.

You don’t want that kind of dividend growth. You are better to sacrifice dividend yield for long-term capital preservation (and hopefully capital growth).

If you are wondering what stocks to buy for solid dividend growth, here are three.

National Bank

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) has grown its dividend per share by an 8.65% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). National has been able to do that because it has grown earnings per share (EPS) by a 9.95% CAGR in that same time. Its payout ratio has declined over the decade.

National has a great record of smart capital management. It has focused on its niche markets of expertise. That has helped it preserve a solid balance sheet and a steady growth profile. Its CWB investment could open a new leg of growth.

It yields 3.8% right now after its stock declined 9% year to date. If its stock declined anymore, it could be a good buy.

Intact: A long-term dividend-growth stock

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) has grown its annual dividend per share by a 9.6% CAGR in the past 10 years. EPS has risen by 10% CAGR in that period. Its stock is up 239% over the decade. It yields 1.86% today.

Intact has become Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer. It is also becoming a substantial player in the United Kingdom.

The company consistently has strong returns on equity and below industry operating ratios (a good thing). It’s a safe and solid bet to hold through a trade battle or not.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a dividend growth legend in Canada. It has increased its dividend annually for 25 consecutive years. If that were not an astounding feat, it has grown its dividend per share by a 21% CAGR in that time.

Not only is CNQ Canada’s largest energy producer, but it is also one of its best producers. It has decades of reserves for production. It is a low-cost, efficient operator. Lastly, it has a very strong balance sheet.

Recently, the company has made several great opportunistic acquisitions to cement itself as a global energy giant. The company continues to find ways to reward shareholders through buybacks and rising dividends. It’s a great buy on any pullback. It yields 5.4% right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool Contributor Robin Brown does not own any of the stocks mentioned above. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

