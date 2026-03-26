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5 TSX Dividend Stocks Yielding 2.9% to 6.2% for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

Steady dividend cash flow comes from blending durable payers across sectors, not just chasing the biggest yield.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Emera and Canadian Utilities provide regulated utility income, though both can wobble when rates rise.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure adds contract-linked, inflation-protected cash flows and a growing distribution over time.
  • Freehold and Tourmaline boost portfolio income with energy exposure, but payouts still depend on commodity prices.

Steady cash flow from dividend stocks comes from owning businesses that can keep paying through different market moods, not from chasing the highest yield. The best approach is to blend sectors that behave differently, focus on payout durability, and watch the cash engine behind the dividend — like free cash flow, funds from operations, or funds from operations per share. Think of it like building a small income portfolio that can handle both sunshine and storms.

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Source: Getty Images

EMA

Emera (TSX:EMA) runs regulated utilities across North America and the Caribbean, which means much of its earnings come from frameworks designed to be predictable. Over the last year, management focused on capital spending, grid reliability, and keeping the balance sheet in good shape. In 2025, Emera deployed a record $3.6 billion in capital investment, driving 8% rate base growth — exactly the kind of steady compounding that makes a regulated utility appealing for income investors.

Recent valuation snapshots have shown EMA around a $21.3 billion market cap, trading at approximately 20 times earnings, with a dividend yield of 4.2%. The appeal is the dividend profile and predictable growth; the risk is interest-rate sensitivity.

CU

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is built on regulated and contracted utility cash flows tied to the ATCO group. Over the last year, it kept doing what it does best: steady operations and steady dividend growth without much drama. In 2025, it reported adjusted earnings of $658 million, or $2.42 per share, with fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $197 million, or $0.72 per share.

Recent market data has put CU near a $12.9 billion market cap, with a P/E of 24.2 and a dividend yield near 3.8%. The stock recently touched an all-time high of $49.48. The upside here is continued rate-base growth and dividend reliability; the risks include regulatory outcomes and costs.

BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX: BIP.UN) owns real assets that people keep using, like utilities, transport networks, and data infrastructure, and it often has inflation-linked pricing built into contracts. Over the last year, it continued recycling capital, adding assets, and lifting its distribution — just the sort of rhythm you want from an income compounder. In 2025, it generated funds from operations of $2.6 billion, or $3.32 per unit, a 6% increase versus 2024, and it highlighted commissioning over $1.5 billion of new capital projects and completing more than $1.1 billion of acquisitions. BIP.UN has a market cap of $24.3 billion and an annualized distribution yield around 4.7%. The upside comes from steady organic growth plus smart reinvestment, though interest rate sensitivity remains a risk.

FRU

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) collects royalties rather than drilling wells, so it has lower capital intensity and fewer operational surprises than drilling stocks. Over the last year, it stayed focused on returning cash to shareholders through its monthly dividend and maintaining a portfolio that benefits when drilling activity stays healthy. In 2025, Freehold hit its fifth consecutive year of record production at 16,294 BOE/day. It also paid out $177 million in dividends while reducing debt by $18 million.

The market cap’s about $2.9 billion, and the stock has a trailing P/E around 22. The current dividend yield is 6.2% One nuance worth noting: FRU’s dividend is paid from cash flow rather than accounting earnings, and the earnings payout ratio is well above 100%. What matters here is whether royalty cash flows remain strong, which depends on drilling activity and commodity prices. The upside with Freehold is attractive income with a simpler business model; the risk is commodity-price sensitivity.

TOU

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is Canada’s largest natural gas producer, pairing a base dividend with variable returns when cash flow is strong. Over the last year, management continued emphasizing scale, cost control, and capital returns, as investors watched natural gas pricing and export catalysts closely.

A clarification on the dividend: Tourmaline pays a base quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2 a year, though it sometimes also issues special dividends, so your payout has the potential to be higher.

TOU reported a Q4 2025 net loss of $655 million due to a large non-cash impairment charge, which explains why its trailing P/E of 17 looks distorted. Full-year 2025 cash flow was $3.4 billion and remains the more relevant metric for evaluating dividend sustainability. The current market cap is $26.9 billion, and Tourmaline’s base dividend yield is 2.9%.

The upside comes from strong free cash flow in supportive gas markets; the risk is that natural gas prices can swing hard and change the pace of shareholder returns.

Bottom line

If you want steady dividend cash flow in any market, this mix gives you a solid base with a little optionality. Two regulated utilities (Emera and Canadian Utilities) anchor the portfolio with predictable, rate-base-driven earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure adds global real-asset diversification with inflation linkage. Freehold Royalties brings a high monthly yield from a royalty model with minimal capital requirements. And Tourmaline adds energy sector exposure with a strong free cash flow engine and a base dividend backed by Canada’s largest natural gas franchise. Watch Tourmaline’s next quarterly update for any signal on special dividends, which are the swing factor in its total income profile.

Here’s how much a $7,000 investment in each could earn in dividend income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $7,000ANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
EMA$70.5399$2.92$289.08Quarterly
CU$48.22 145$1.84$266.80Quarterly
BIP.UN$49.12142$2.49$353.58Quarterly
FRU$17.76394$1.08$425.52Monthly
TOU$63.42110$2.00 (base, doesn’t include potential special payouts)$220.00Quarterly

Put together, these five dividend stocks can help you build an income stream you can live with, even when the market can’t decide what mood it’s in.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Emera, Freehold Royalties, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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