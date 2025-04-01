Member Login
3 Top Communication Services Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

Three communication services stocks are solid choices in 2025 if you want exposure to the rejuvenated sector.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
gaming, tech

The top turnaround story in 2025 is the end of a sector’s slump. Communication services stocks have regained lost ground after a dismal performance last year. Nearly all 5G stocks, except Rogers Communications, are in positive territory thus far this year.

If you want exposure to the rejuvenated sector and to earn recurring dividend income, choose between TELUS (TSX:T) and Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA). A third option, not a telco stock but part of a broader umbrella, is Stingray Group (TSX:RAY.A).

Multi-year dividend growth program

TELUS, a $30.9 billion telco giant, has sustained and kept investors whole on quarterly dividends. As of March 28, 2025, the share price is $20.44 (+6.7% year-to-date), while the dividend offer is 7.9%. Its President and CEO, Darren Entwistle, reminded investors that the multi-year dividend growth program is in its 15th year.

Entwistle said strategic investments in broadband networks and a unique asset base assure continued advancement of TELUS’ financial and operational performance. Both should support consistent, long-term, profitable growth. The moderating consolidated capital expenditures also contribute to the consolidated free cash flow (FCF) guidance of $2.2 billion in 2025.

Ongoing transformation

Cogeco Communications is attractive for its strong free cash flow generation capability and fibre-to-the-home expansion projects. The $2.9 billion telecommunications corporation owns Cogeco Connexion (Cogeco and Oxio brands) in Canada and Cogeco US in America.

In Q1 fiscal 2025 (three months ending November 30, 2024), revenue dipped 1.2% year-over-year to $738.7 million. Profit during the quarter rose 11.9% and 8% to $107.2 million and $148.8 million compared to Q1 fiscal 2024.

According to management, the three-year transformation program is underway. The program aims to improve agility and competitiveness. Cogeco Communications will focus on operational optimization, advanced analytics, digital, and an elevated customer experience. If you invest today ($68.40 per share), the dividend offer is a hefty 5.3%. CCA is up 3.1%-plus year-to-date.

Alternative to pure-play telco stocks

Stingray is an alternative to pure-play telco stocks because its business falls under the broader scope of communication services. It provides audio and video experiences to consumers, businesses, retailers, and advertisers. At $8.91 per share, RAY.A outperforms year-to-date (+19%) and pays a decent 3.3% dividend (quarterly payout).

Besides content streaming and digital music distribution, the $608.3 million global music, media, and technology company offers business services and advertising solutions. Stingray operates on six continents (160 countries) and owns over 100 radio stations. Moreover, it boasts an extensive retail audio advertising network to help clients drive brand awareness.

In Q3 fiscal 2025 (three months ending December 31, 2024), revenue and net income increased 7.9% and 73% respectively to $108.2 million and $15.7 million versus Q3 fiscal 2024. Cash flow from operating activities rose 14.5% year-over-year to $35.4 million. Eric Boyko, co-founder, President and CEO of Stingray said the expanded FAST portfolio or over-the-top channels contributed to the strong financial results.

FAST channels offer entertainment content like traditional cable but streamed online with advertisements. According to Boyko, Stingray will pursue strategic and growth opportunities using an additional $80 million in financing from a banking syndicate. The stock’s overall return in five years is 251%-plus.

Solid choices 

TELUS and Cogeco Communications are solid choices for their positive business outlooks. Stingray Group is equally viable because of numerous growth catalysts and opportunities.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cogeco Communications, Rogers Communications, Stingray Group, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

