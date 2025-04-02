Member Login
Cash Is King? Think Again During Today's Market Dip

Sure, cash is great, but during a market dip investors may want to consider using some of the cash to make even more.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts

Source: Getty Images

“Cash is king” is a common saying when things get a little bumpy in the stock market, The idea is that when stock prices are falling, the safest place to be is holding onto your money. While there’s a certain comfort in having cash during uncertain times, it might not always be the best strategy for growing your wealth.

Market dips, those periods when stock prices decline, can actually be prime opportunities for savvy investors. If you’re willing to take a bit of a leap when others are hesitant, you could potentially set yourself up for some nice gains down the road when the market eventually bounces back. And there’s one stock to consider if you take this route.

Agnico Eagle

Gold has often been seen as a safe harbour for investors when the economy gets a bit shaky. Consider Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM). It’s a big name in the gold mining business, with operations right here in Canada, as well as in Finland and Mexico. Even when gold prices have been a bit up and down, this company has shown that it can not only weather the storms but also find ways to grow.

Looking at its third-quarter results from 2024, Agnico Eagle reported a really impressive jump in earnings, a whole 165% increase. Its revenue also saw a significant rise, climbing by 31% to reach $2.2 billion. These strong numbers really highlight how well the company is being run and its ability to make the most of the market conditions.

Because Agnico Eagle is a leading gold producer with a solid track record, it’s in a good position to potentially benefit from gold as a safe harbour. The company’s strategy of focusing on high-quality mining projects that are manageable and can deliver good long-term returns for shareholders makes it an interesting option. Especially for investors who are looking for both stability and the potential for growth in the mining sector.

Why it works

Now, jumping into the market when it’s down does involve weighing the potential risks against the possible rewards. Keeping your money in cash might feel like the safest option. However, putting some of that capital into fundamentally strong companies like Agnico Eagle could lead to substantial returns as the market recovers. Of course, it’s always important to do your homework and think about your own financial goals and how much risk you’re comfortable with before making any investment decisions.

As of writing, let’s take a quick look at some up-to-date information. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited currently has a market capitalization of approximately $26.6 billion. The company’s strong performance in that period provides a picture of its financial health and operational efficiency leading into the present market conditions. And while shares have climbed significantly, it doesn’t look as though analysts and investors believe the stock will slow down any time soon, especially under all this market volatility.

Bottom line

So, while the urge to hoard cash during a market downturn is understandable, history suggests that carefully selecting quality stocks can be a more fruitful long-term strategy. Companies like Agnico Eagle, with strong financial performance and strategic positioning, demonstrate the potential opportunities that can arise when the market takes a temporary dip. Just remember to always do your own research and consider your personal financial situation before making any investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

