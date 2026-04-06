5 TSX Dividend Stocks Worth HoldingThrough the Next 10 Years

Here are five TSX dividend stocks that offer stability, income, and long‑term durability for the next decade.

Defensive and Long-Term Growth Appeal: These stocks offer defensive investment options with strong growth prospects and attractive yields, making them ideal for a diversified portfolio targeting long-term income.

Top Picks Across Key Sectors: Dividend stocks like Bank of Montreal, Fortis, BCE, Pembina Pipeline, and Canadian National Railway provide stability, income generation, and decades-long dividend reliability.

Reliable Dividend Stocks for the Long Haul: Canada's market features sectors like banks, utilities, telecom, pipelines, and railways known for their steady compounding and durable dividend stocks.

A decade is a long time in the markets, but some TSX dividend stocks have the durability, cash flow, and business stability to hold up over a decade.

Canada’s market is built on sectors that compound steadily. Banks, utilities, telecom, pipelines, and railways are all appealing. For investors who want income that can span multiple economic cycles, these five sectors are clear standouts.

Here’s a look at some dividend stocks across those sectors.

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Bank of Montreal: A century‑strong dividend anchor

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is the oldest of Canada’s big bank stocks. In fact, BMO boasts an unprecedented dividend history spanning nearly two centuries.

As of the time of writing, that dividend carries a yield of 3.5%. The bank has also managed to provide annual increases to that dividend going back over a decade.

BMO’s diversified business model includes retail banking, wealth management, and international operations in the U.S. market. This diversified mix helps smooth out earnings over time.

BMO’s scale and long‑term profitability make it a great pick among TSX dividend stocks. The bank’s ability to generate consistent earnings through different market environments supports its long‑standing dividend, making it a solid option for any portfolio.

Fortis: A regulated utility built for stability

The second of the five dividend stocks to own now is Fortis (TSX:FTS). Fortis is widely regarded as one of the most dependable dividend stocks in the country. Part of the reason for that view can be traced back to the company’s reliable business model.

As a utility stock, Fortis generates reliable, recurring revenue that is backed by long-term regulated contracts. Fortis can then use that revenue to invest in growth and pay its dividend.

That dividend is the real reason investors flock to Fortis. The 3.2% yield is respectable, but the 53-year dividend streak is the most appealing part. Fortis is one of two Dividend Kings in Canada offering predictable income generation across multiple economic cycles.

For investors looking for a stock that can quietly compound over a decade, Fortis remains one of the most reliable options on the TSX.

BCE: A telecom giant with reliable cash flow

Another option for investors seeking dividend stocks to own is BCE (TSX:BCE). BCE is one of Canada’s big telecom stocks, a sector that is essential to the economy.

BCE operates subscription-based services for wired, wireless, internet, and TV subscribers. These are key segments deeply embedded in everyday life. This creates a recurring revenue base that supports its dividend.

Telecoms like BCE do face intense capital pressures, especially in elevated interest-rate environments. This led BCE to slash costs and its dividend in recent years.

As of the time of writing, BCE’s dividend still carries a yield of 5% despite that pressure. And like BMO, BCE has paid dividends for over a century without missing a payment.

Pembina Pipeline: A midstream operator with steady demand

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) represents another one of the dividend stocks for investors to consider. The company plays a critical role in Western Canada’s energy infrastructure.

The company’s fee‑based revenue model reduces exposure to commodity price swings, allowing it to generate stable cash flow even during volatile energy markets. Long‑term contracts and essential pipeline assets support its dividend reliability.

For investors seeking a midstream name that can deliver consistent income over the next decade, Pembina offers a blend of stability and long‑term relevance.

The company offers a quarterly dividend carrying a yield of 4.7%.

Canadian National Railway: A wide‑moat transportation essential

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) completes the list of Canadian dividend stocks for investors to own.

The railway operates one of the largest and most important rail networks in North America. Its coast‑to‑coast reach and irreplaceable infrastructure give it a wide economic moat that few companies can match.

The railway also benefits from strong pricing power, operational efficiency, and exposure to long‑term economic growth. Canadian National hauls over $250 billion worth of goods across the continent each year.

That highlights the importance and defensive appeal of the railway. That also helps Canadian National to generate steady earnings to make it a compelling long‑term dividend stock.

Canadian National offers three decades of uninterrupted annual increases to its dividend, which currently yields 2.6%.

Will you buy these dividend stocks?

No stock is without risk. Fortunately, the five dividend stocks mentioned above offer defensive appeal, strong growth, and attractive yields.

This makes them solid options to add to any well-diversified portfolio.