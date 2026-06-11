Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Best Places to Put Your TFSA Contribution If You’re Focused on Growth

The Best Places to Put Your TFSA Contribution If You’re Focused on Growth

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is a great growth play on the cheap in a pricey market.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Tech volatility could give younger TFSA investors a chance to buy top growth names at better prices, while avoiding overheated AI chip stocks that could get hit hard if rates rise.
  • Meta looks like a growth-at-a-reasonable-price pick, trading at a relatively low P/E with potential upside from new AI features, subscriptions, and future wearables.
10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms

For the younger TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors out there who want to focus a bit more on the growth side, I do think that the latest wave of market volatility hitting the S&P 500, and especially the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, could open a window of opportunity to buy some of the most premier high-tech growth innovators at an even heftier discount.

Of course, you have to be careful about which names within the red-hot tech sector you choose to put new money into, especially since there could be a couple of bubbles floating around some of the most heated, parabolic parts of the AI economy. While I do like the prospect of AI chips over the long run, I can’t say that today’s slate of valuations makes sense, especially if we’re talking about semi firms that may already have their best days behind them. Sure, there’s real earnings growth in the rearview, and momentum could bring forth more of the same. However, let’s not ignore the degree of cyclicality when it comes to such names.

Indeed, we often see pull forwards in demand, especially in the earlier innings of a technological boom or AI revolution. To put it simply, such heated names are in a very difficult-to-predict spot. And the good news is you don’t need to participate in the run-up, especially if you have no idea how to value what’s now starting to retreat. If there’s anything that could derail the AI boom in its steps, it’s probably interest rates.

Inflation is running hot on both sides of the border, and I think rate hikes could be the pin that pricks the AI chip bubble. Of course, not every semi name is bubbly. But, for the most part, I do think that when the group goes down, even the names that don’t deserve to take a hit will end up being dragged lower.

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies

Source: Getty Images

Meta Platforms: Too cheap to pass on

At this juncture, I think your TFSA should be focused not only on impressive growers, but names that are attractively valued historically speaking. Pay attention to the price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple if you’re looking for value and growth together. One name that I think is a growth bargain is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). Mark Zuckerberg’s social media, VR, and now AI empire look to be going on sale.

For some reason or another, the shares just keep taking a hit alongside the rest of tech. Now going for $570 and change, the name trades at 20.7 times trailing P/E. It’s earning quite a bit too, so looking ahead into 2027, the name looks even cheaper at around an 18.5 times forward P/E. If that’s not value, I don’t know what is. While Meta is spending a great deal to build out data centres while training its latest model, Muse Spark, I certainly wouldn’t discount the company’s potential to sell such AI features.

Indeed, Meta’s subscription might stick, especially if Muse Spark adds differentiated value to the table (I think it will). Once Meta glasses become more commonplace, perhaps AI could be the start of an incredibly sticky business, one that helps finance the future of the metaverse. All considered, Meta is a bargain and one that’s worthy of a TFSA.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

customer uses bank ATM
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Bucking the Nvidia Trend, and Now This Stock Looks Ideal

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When even billionaires start trimming Nvidia after its massive AI run, it may be time to balance hype with a…

Read more »

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Tech Stocks

Data Centres Are the New Gold Rush: Here’s Where I’d Invest

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica is a TSX way to invest in AI’s real-world buildout, supplying the hardware and supply-chain muscle behind data centres.

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Tech Stocks

How to Turn the 2026 TFSA Contribution Into $70,000 or More

| Puja Tayal

Understand the factors affecting AI stocks, including 2026 revenue guidance and the anticipated IPOs from OpenAI and Anthropic.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Company Set to Make a Fortune From the US$650 Billion Data Centre Spending Boom

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian tech stock has become a major way to invest in AI infrastructure growth.

Read more »

moving into apartment
Tech Stocks

1 Smart Way to Use a TFSA to Increase Your Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA growth can quietly snowball your future tax shelter, and Shopify shows both the upside and the gut-check volatility.

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

A Scorching-Hot Stock Worth the Growth Jolt

| Joey Frenette

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) could be worth loading up on this month.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Utterly Destroy a $100,000 Portfolio

| Andrew Button

AktinsRéalis (TSX:ATRL) has a history of severe ethical problems.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Win Big From Data Centre Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s data-centre buildout is creating real demand in hardware, software, and even industrial safety, not just chip hype.

Read more »