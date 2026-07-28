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4 CRA Traps That Could Reduce Your CPP Payments

A big CPP gap exists because most people won’t hit the maximum, and a few common paperwork and timing mistakes can permanently shrink payments.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • CPP amounts depend on your contribution history and start date, so check your Statement of Contributions and fix errors early.
  • Parents should claim child‑rearing provisions, and don’t start CPP early to avoid an OAS clawback that doesn’t apply.
  • If you want extra retirement income, Fortis offers steady dividend growth, but buy gradually at today’s valuation.

More than $630 per month separates the average new Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payment at 65 from the 2026 maximum. That could cover groceries, utilities, and perhaps one mildly alarming trip through the pharmacy.

The maximum is $1,507.65 monthly, while the April 2026 average for new beneficiaries was $877.01. The gap exists because CPP is not a flat benefit. Your payment depends on when you start, how much and how long you contributed, and your average pensionable earnings.

Now, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) does not calculate or pay CPP retirement benefits, Service Canada does. Still, CRA payroll records, contribution elections, and tax-driven decisions can influence what eventually arrives. Canadians should understand how CPP works before assuming every detail will sort itself out.

Most retirees will not receive the maximum. Reaching it generally requires contributions near the annual earnings ceiling for many years, while the enhanced CPP introduced in 2019 remains in gradual transition. That makes accurate records and thoughtful timing far more useful than clever-looking tax manoeuvres.

man looks surprised at investment growth

Source: Getty Images

Trust your record

A CPP estimate is only as reliable as the history behind it. An incorrect Social Insurance Number, missing pensionable earnings, or a payroll reporting error could leave a year looking suspiciously empty.

Your CPP Statement of Contributions, available through My Service Canada Account, shows earnings and contributions used in the calculation. Compare it with old T4 slips, especially boxes 16 and 26. Catching a mistake now beats launching an archaeological expedition through 30-year-old paperwork.

Check CCB

Parents who stopped working or reduced their hours while caring for a child under seven may have low-earning periods on their record. Those years can reduce the benefit calculation.

CPP’s child-rearing provisions can exclude qualifying months from the base calculation and provide credits under enhanced CPP. Service Canada applies the provisions only when they increase benefits, but eligible parents must supply the required information. The request can be made with a CPP application or afterward.

CPP vs. OAS

CPP is taxable income, yet it does not have the income-based recovery tax associated with Old Age Security (OAS). Starting CPP early solely to escape a future CPP clawback solves a problem that does not exist.

The reduction for starting before 65 is very real. Benefits fall 0.6% for every early month, reaching 36% at age 60. Waiting after 65 adds 0.7% monthly, reaching 42% at 70. Health, cash needs, taxes, and longevity should drive the decision, not a mythical clawback.

Automated CPT30

Employees aged 65 to 69 who receive CPP and continue working can file CRA form CPT30 to stop contributing. The immediate reward is a larger paycheque. The cost is giving up future Post-Retirement Benefits.

One year of maximum 2025 contributions can produce a 2026 Post-Retirement Benefit of up to $54.69 monthly at age 65. Contributions remain mandatory for working recipients under 65 and become optional at 65. Stopping may suit someone who needs cash today, but another birthday is not an investment strategy.

Supplement your income

Start by downloading your contribution statement and obtaining estimates for several starting ages. Parents should confirm eligible child-rearing periods, while working pension recipients should compare the cash saved by CPT30 with the Post-Retirement Benefit surrendered. Small cheques now can prevent permanent surprises later.

From there, CPP provides a foundation, not necessarily the whole retirement house. Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one Canadian dividend stock I would consider for additional income. Its regulated electric and gas utilities generate relatively predictable earnings, supporting 52 consecutive years of dividend increases.

At a recent $82.54, Fortis stock pays $2.56 annually for a yield near 3.1%. Its $28.8 billion capital plan is expected to grow rate base by roughly 7% annually through 2030, supporting management’s 4% to 6% dividend-growth target. All in all, Fortis stock is an excellent addition to any retirement portfolio.

The shares trade around 24 times trailing earnings, so I would build the position gradually rather than chase it. Higher financing costs, regulatory decisions, and project overruns remain risks.

Bottom line

Fortis stock cannot repair a faulty CPP record, but its growing dividend could make the final retirement paycheque considerably more comfortable.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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