Build a TFSA around quality monthly dividend stocks with growing businesses, and the journey toward earning $1,000 a month tax-free becomes much more achievable over the long run.

How to Use a TFSA to Bring in $1,000 a Month Completely Tax-Free

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Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) is delivering record earnings, growing production, and increasing its monthly dividend while strengthening its balance sheet.

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is benefiting from rising occupancy, acquisitions, and stronger cash flow that support its monthly dividend.

A TFSA can become a powerful source of tax-free monthly income when filled with quality dividend stocks.

Many Canadians treat a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) like a storage box for cash. I think it can be far more useful than that. A well-built dividend portfolio can turn the account into an income engine where payouts arrive without Canadian tax eating into each dollar. The $1,000 monthly target equals $12,000 a year, so reaching it takes patience, capital, and careful stock selection.

However, chasing the highest yield can backfire when the underlying business is weak. That’s why a better approach would be to pair attractive monthly income with improving financial results and credible growth plans. That should give the dividend a stronger foundation.

In this article, I’ll highlight two top Canadian monthly dividend stocks that could help investors work toward $1,000 in tax-free income from a TFSA.

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Sienna Senior Living stock

For a monthly TFSA income backed by an essential service, Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is a compelling stock to start.

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Sienna owns and operates retirement residences, long-term care homes, and other senior living properties across Canada. After climbing 38% over the last year, SIA stock recently closed at $23.05 per share, giving the company a market cap of $2.6 billion. It currently offers a 4.1% annualized dividend yield paid monthly.

These strong gains have been driven by its improving occupancy, higher rental rates, acquisitions, and rising care revenue. In the first quarter, the firm’s proportionate revenue climbed 17.3% year over year (YoY) to $286.3 million. Its net operating income climbed 26.6% YoY to $58.1 million, while adjusted funds from operations rose 45% YoY to $35.1 million. The adjusted funds from operations payout ratio also improved to 68.5% from 86%, giving its monthly dividend stronger coverage.

Meanwhile, Sienna is continuing to expand its platform. By early May, it had completed or signed $188.1 million of acquisitions and renewed its $150 million at-the-market equity program to support future growth. The company expects its retirement same-property net operating income growth of more than 10% in 2026, supported by higher occupancy, rental rates, and care revenue.

For TFSA investors, Sienna offers monthly income backed by long-term demand for senior living. Its improving payout coverage and expanding portfolio make it an attractive stock to help build a reliable tax-free income over time.

Peyto stock

If you want to add a higher yield to the same TFSA income strategy, Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) is another stock worth considering.

Peyto produces natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Alberta’s Deep Basin. Following a 33% rally over the last 12 months, PEY stock now trades at $25.67 per share with a market cap of $5.3 billion. The shares offer a 5.6% annualized dividend yield, paid monthly.

In the first quarter of 2026, Peyto’s production increased 10% YoY to 147,513 barrels of oil equivalent per day. At the same time, its funds from operations jumped 30% YoY to $293 million as the company benefited from higher production, industry-leading low cash costs, and stronger realized natural gas prices after hedging.

Peyto’s hedging program had secured more than $715 million of revenue for the rest of 2026 and another $510 million for 2027, helping protect future cash flow. The company also plans to invest between $450 million and $500 million this year to add new production.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND YIELD MONTHLY PAYOUT DIVIDEND FREQUENCY Sienna Senior Living $23.05 5,373 $123,850 4.1% $423 Monthly Peyto Exploration & Development $25.67 4,825 $123,850 5.6% $578 Monthly TOTAL $247,700 $1,001 Prices as of July 27, 2026

How much do you need to invest

If you’re wondering what it takes to bring in $1,000 a month completely tax-free, the math is surprisingly simple. Based on their recent share prices and dividend yields, investing about $123,850 each in Sienna and Peyto would require a total investment of roughly $247,700. That portfolio would generate an estimated $423 a month from Sienna and about $578 a month from Peyto, for a combined monthly dividend income of around $1,001.

Of course, most investors will not have that amount ready today, but that should not stop anyone from getting started. And instead of putting such a large amount into just one or two stocks, investors may also want to diversify their TFSA across several quality dividend-paying companies to reduce risk while building a dependable stream of tax-free income.