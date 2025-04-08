Member Login
Home » Investing » Where I’d Invest $5,000 in Canadian Value Stocks During This Market Pullback

Where I’d Invest $5,000 in Canadian Value Stocks During This Market Pullback

For patient, long-term investors, here are three discounted TSX stocks to have on your watch list right now.

Posted by
Nicholas Dobroruka
Nik has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020. After studying marketing at University in his hometown of Montréal, Nik decided to pack up and move west to Vancouver. By day, Nik is a digital media ninja, specializing in Programmatic advertising. By night, you can find him either Mountain biking in Vancouver’s famous North Shore trails or writing for TMF Canada. Tech, digital payments, and renewable energy are three areas that Nik enjoys following and writing about.
Published
| More on:
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

At this point, you won’t be able to find many TSX stocks that aren’t currently trading at a discount. The S&P/TSX Composite Index dropped a staggering 8% in two days last week, putting the index at a loss of about 5% on the year now.

The saying goes that stock markets hate uncertainty, and we sure saw that last week. It’s anybody’s guess as to what the tariff situation will look like in the coming weeks. At this point, the stock market is reacting in real time to President Trump’s every word around tariffs.

Investing during volatile market periods

In the short term, it’s not easy for even the most seasoned investors to see these types of losses. Long-term investors know that the market will, at some point, turn around, but that doesn’t make these volatile market periods any easier to endure.

If you’ve got some cash to spare, as well as patience and a long-term time horizon, now could be an opportunistic time to be investing. That being said, it’s important to keep in mind that we very well could be only at the beginning of a significant downturn. Investors need to be prepared for the potential of much more pain before seeing any gains. 

With that in mind, I’ve put together a well-rounded basket of three proven TSX stocks. Long-term investors who are willing to brave the market’s current uncertainty should have these three companies on their radar. 

TSX stock #1: goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is an under-the-radar growth stock that has a proven track record of delivering market-beating gains. 

The consumer-facing financial services provider has struggled during this high-interest-rate environment. But as we’ve seen interest rates begin getting cut, the stock has responded positively.

Currently, shares are down 35% from all-time highs. Even so, the growth stock is up a market-crushing 250% over the past five years.

Growth investors shouldn’t sleep on this discount. goeasy is as dependable of a market-beater as you’ll find on the TSX today.

TSX stock #2: Brookfield Renewable Partners

The renewable energy sector was in turmoil far before any talks of tariffs. The sector as a whole has been on the decline since early 2021. It’s worth noting, though, that the recent downturn came after a huge surge in growth in 2019 and 2020. 

If you’re bullish on the long-term rise in renewable energy consumption, now could be the time to put your money to work. That is, as long as you’re in it for the long haul. 

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a perfect all-around stock for anyone new to the sector. The $18 billion company has a global presence and boasts a well-diversified portfolio of energy assets. 

At today’s stock price, the company’s dividend is also yielding a whopping 7%.

TSX stock #3: Bank of Nova Scotia

During volatile market periods, you can’t go wrong with owning a trustworthy Canadian bank

The Big Five aren’t known for their market-beating returns. However, they can provide a portfolio with defensiveness and a whole lot of passive income.

At 6%, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is currently the highest-yielding of the Big Five. The bank has also been paying a dividend to its shareholders for close to 200 consecutive years. 

If passive income is what you’re after, Bank of Nova Scotia should be at the top of your watch list.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Brookfield Renewable You Should Own to Get $500 in Quarterly Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want some dividends on deck, then consider this energy producer, which could provide that and more.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Exactly How $15,000 in a TFSA Could Grow Into $215,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to grow your $15,000 investment into $200,000, here's exactly how to get it done.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Navigating Economic Headwinds and Buying the Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to get in on the markets, but fearful of the market dip, then here's how to navigate…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

A 10% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock doesn't only offer a massive income, but a variety of investments during this volatile period.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Income-generating Stocks That Could Accelerate Your TFSA Growth in 2025

| Adam Othman

Generate tax-free passive income in your TFSA with these two stocks and grow your wealth.

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $8,500 in Canadian Financial Services to Create a Wealth Legacy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s financial services sector can help you create a wealth legacy from a less than $10,000 investment.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock looks pretty appealing with a 12% dividend yield, but there's more to consider.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $15,000 in This TSX Stock and Create $962.55 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one TSX stock to buy right now, it's this long-term hold that's been around for over 100 years!

Read more »