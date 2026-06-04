What TFSA Millionaires Understand That Most Canadian Investors Don’t

Here’s how TFSA millionaires grow their wealth by using simple strategies that are available to any investor to replicate.

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Stable Dividend Investments : By relying on stable dividend payers such as Canadian Utilities, TFSA millionaires maintain a robust, defensive portfolio that weathers market cycles while providing reliable returns.

Leveraging Tax-Free Income : They enhance growth by incorporating covered-call ETFs like BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF into their portfolios, benefiting from tax-free compounding of stable income.

Long-term Compounding : TFSA millionaires focus on consistent, long-term investments using broad-market ETFs, allowing compounding to work uninterrupted without trying to time the market.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a powerful wealth-building tool available to Canadians. Unfortunately, most investors don’t utilize that account to its full potential. Those who do are often TFSA millionaires.

What these investors do to reach that status is simple. They follow repeatable habits that compound over time. That approach includes both adhering to long-term discipline and picking the right investments to maximize that compounding.

Here are some of the strategies those TFSA millionaires use, and how any investor can adopt those same principles today.

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They focus on long‑term compounding

The biggest advantage that TFSA millionaires have is consistency. They tend to stay invested for long stretches, allowing compounding to work uninterrupted.

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This means that they avoid trying to time the market or chase short‑term trends. Instead, they rely on broad‑market ETFs that deliver steady, diversified growth.

A great example of that is iShares Core S&P/TSC Capped Composite Index (TSX:XIC). The iShares Core Index tracks Canadian equities, making it a reliable core holding that casts a wide net on the market.

TFSA millionaires don’t need to outperform or time the market. Instead, they need to capture it, and that’s what this broad fund does. It avoids the risk of overtrading or making emotional investment decisions during volatility.

This allows investors to keep more of their money working uninterruptedly. That long‑term mindset is what separates TFSA millionaires from the average investor.

They boost tax‑free income with covered‑call ETFs

Another advantage that TFSA millionaires leverage is tax‑free income. While most Canadian investors focus on growth alone, TFSA millionaires understand that income inside a TFSA compounds even faster. Part of that is thanks to the tax-free nature of the TFSA.

Along with that tax-free appeal, picking the right investment to compound matters. That’s where covered‑call ETFs like BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (TSX:ZWB) comes into play.

As of the time of writing, the BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF offers a 5% yield, making it an attractive option for those seeking consistent cash flow from a TFSA without triggering a taxable event.

Speaking of consistency, that distribution is paid out on a monthly cadence. That steady passive income is especially powerful inside a TFSA, where every dollar can be reinvested tax‑free.

The ETF’s structure generates steady income from Canadian banks, which are some of the most stable options on the market. The big bank stocks are known for their reliable revenue, recurring dividends, international growth, and conservative lending.

Most Canadians miss this, often keeping ETFs in taxable accounts or simply not realizing the power of tax‑free compounding.

They rely on stable dividend payers for long‑term reliability

Defensive appeal and stability are other traits that TFSA millionaires prioritize, and most investors overlook. And picking the right defensive holding can provide predictable returns that continue to grow through different cycles.

That’s where the appeal of utility stocks like Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) comes into play.

Canadian Utilities has a long history of paying and increasing its quarterly dividend. In fact, Canadian Utilities is one of just two Dividend Kings in Canada, offering 54 consecutive years of increases, the longest streak in Canada. As of the time of writing, that yield works out to 3.7%.

Utilities are less volatile than other sectors, which helps to offset volatility over time. Part of the reason for that can be traced back to the sheer necessity of the service offered and the regulated nature of utilities.

This stability helps long‑term TFSA investors stay invested through market cycles without second‑guessing their holdings. TFSA millionaires appreciate that balance. They don’t need the hottest stocks or feel compelled to guess the next big trend.

The bottom line

TFSA millionaires aren’t doing anything secret or magical. They’re simply combining stable dividend payers with broad‑market ETFs and income‑focused funds to create a diversified, resilient portfolio.

This disciplined approach helps them stay invested during downturns, which is often when the most meaningful long‑term gains are made.

Sometimes the simplest approach ends up being the one that works best.

Buy them, hold them, and watch your portfolio grow.