1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy After a Bad Headline

Premium Brands has worn the “bad headline” label for years, but its latest results suggest a turnaround may be brewing.

Most sales now come from the U.S., giving the company a bigger runway in specialty foods.

Bad headlines can scare investors away fast. And really, sometimes they should. But other times, a rough stretch gives investors a better shot at a good business. That’s where Premium Brands Holdings (TSX:PBH) comes in. The TSX food stock has dealt with investor frustration around profit pressure, debt, acquisitions, and uneven cash flow. Those aren’t tiny concerns, but the latest results suggest the company still has plenty of life left in it.

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PBH

Premium Brands isn’t a household name in the way Loblaw or Metro might be. However, its products touch a lot of grocery carts, restaurant menus, and food-service channels. The dividend stock owns specialty food manufacturing and distribution businesses across Canada and the United States. Think sandwiches, meat products, seafood, baked goods, and other premium food categories.

That mix makes it more interesting than a plain dividend stock like real estate. Premium Brands isn’t just selling food but trying to build a platform of higher-value brands and manufacturing capacity. That strategy can create strong growth when it works, but also headaches when costs rise, debt climbs, or acquisitions take longer to digest.

That’s the bad headline investors need to face. Premium Brands has spent years expanding, and that means more moving parts. It also means more pressure to prove that growth can turn into cleaner earnings and stronger free cash flow. Investors don’t love promises forever and eventually want proof.

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Into earnings

The first quarter of 2026 gave them some. Revenue from continuing operations climbed to $2.1 billion, up 24.6% from last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached $171.2 million, up 26.7%. Those numbers don’t fix every concern, but they show the dividend stock isn’t stuck. Rather, it’s growing through a tougher food market.

The U.S. business looks important now. Specialty Foods’ U.S. sales reached $1.5 billion in the quarter, or 73% of total sales. That shift gives Premium Brands a larger market to chase, especially through protein, sandwiches, and artisan baked goods. Management also pointed to progress from recent capacity expansions and new sales initiatives.

That’s why I’d buy after the bad headline rather than run from it. The market often punishes complex stories. Premium Brands is complex, certainly, but complexity can hide value when the company starts showing cleaner execution.

Income and growth

The dividend helps too. Premium Brands declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share for the second quarter of 2026. That works out to $3.40 annually, yielding about 3.7% at writing. For investors who want income with growth potential, that’s attractive, especially if cash flow improves. Even that can bring in solid income with a $7,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT PBH $90.32 77 $3.40 $261.80 Quarterly $6,954.64

The balance sheet still needs watching. Premium Brands’s debt rose as it expanded. The Stampede Culinary acquisition adds another large business to integrate. The dividend stock also sold its interest in Shaw Bakers for about US$116.9 million after the quarter, which should help simplify the portfolio and support financial flexibility. Even so, investors shouldn’t ignore leverage.

Still, the stock looks more tempting as expectations don’t seem sky-high. Investors already know the rough parts of the story. What they may not fully price in is a dividend stock that’s moving from heavy investment into better operating leverage. Management maintained 2026 guidance for $9.25 billion to $9.55 billion in revenue and $870 million to $910 million in adjusted EBITDA. It also still expects to pass $10 billion in sales and $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA by 2027 without more acquisitions.

Bottom line

That’s the buy case. Premium Brands needs steady progress, margin improvement, and better cash conversion to attract investors. If those pieces come together, today’s bad headline may look more like a buying opportunity than a warning sign.