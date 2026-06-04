Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy After a Bad Headline

1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy After a Bad Headline

Premium Brands has worn the “bad headline” label for years, but its latest results suggest a turnaround may be brewing.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Premium Brands is growing again, with revenue and EBITDA rising strongly in Q1 2026.
  • Most sales now come from the U.S., giving the company a bigger runway in specialty foods.
  • The dividend looks attractive, but debt and acquisition integration still need careful watching.
10 stocks we like better than Premium Brands

Bad headlines can scare investors away fast. And really, sometimes they should. But other times, a rough stretch gives investors a better shot at a good business. That’s where Premium Brands Holdings (TSX:PBH) comes in. The TSX food stock has dealt with investor frustration around profit pressure, debt, acquisitions, and uneven cash flow. Those aren’t tiny concerns, but the latest results suggest the company still has plenty of life left in it.

worry concern

Image source: Getty Images

PBH

Premium Brands isn’t a household name in the way Loblaw or Metro might be. However, its products touch a lot of grocery carts, restaurant menus, and food-service channels. The dividend stock owns specialty food manufacturing and distribution businesses across Canada and the United States. Think sandwiches, meat products, seafood, baked goods, and other premium food categories.

That mix makes it more interesting than a plain dividend stock like real estate. Premium Brands isn’t just selling food but trying to build a platform of higher-value brands and manufacturing capacity. That strategy can create strong growth when it works, but also headaches when costs rise, debt climbs, or acquisitions take longer to digest.

That’s the bad headline investors need to face. Premium Brands has spent years expanding, and that means more moving parts. It also means more pressure to prove that growth can turn into cleaner earnings and stronger free cash flow. Investors don’t love promises forever and eventually want proof.

Into earnings

The first quarter of 2026 gave them some. Revenue from continuing operations climbed to $2.1 billion, up 24.6% from last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached $171.2 million, up 26.7%. Those numbers don’t fix every concern, but they show the dividend stock isn’t stuck. Rather, it’s growing through a tougher food market.

The U.S. business looks important now. Specialty Foods’ U.S. sales reached $1.5 billion in the quarter, or 73% of total sales. That shift gives Premium Brands a larger market to chase, especially through protein, sandwiches, and artisan baked goods. Management also pointed to progress from recent capacity expansions and new sales initiatives.

That’s why I’d buy after the bad headline rather than run from it. The market often punishes complex stories. Premium Brands is complex, certainly, but complexity can hide value when the company starts showing cleaner execution.

Income and growth

The dividend helps too. Premium Brands declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share for the second quarter of 2026. That works out to $3.40 annually, yielding about 3.7% at writing. For investors who want income with growth potential, that’s attractive, especially if cash flow improves. Even that can bring in solid income with a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
PBH$90.3277$3.40$261.80Quarterly$6,954.64

The balance sheet still needs watching. Premium Brands’s debt rose as it expanded. The Stampede Culinary acquisition adds another large business to integrate. The dividend stock also sold its interest in Shaw Bakers for about US$116.9 million after the quarter, which should help simplify the portfolio and support financial flexibility. Even so, investors shouldn’t ignore leverage.

Still, the stock looks more tempting as expectations don’t seem sky-high. Investors already know the rough parts of the story. What they may not fully price in is a dividend stock that’s moving from heavy investment into better operating leverage. Management maintained 2026 guidance for $9.25 billion to $9.55 billion in revenue and $870 million to $910 million in adjusted EBITDA. It also still expects to pass $10 billion in sales and $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA by 2027 without more acquisitions.

Bottom line

That’s the buy case. Premium Brands needs steady progress, margin improvement, and better cash conversion to attract investors. If those pieces come together, today’s bad headline may look more like a buying opportunity than a warning sign.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Premium Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

Millennials: How Much Canadians Have in a TFSA at Age 45

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A smaller-than-expected TFSA at 45 isn’t unusual, but it can still grow fast with time and the right long-term compounder.

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

The Typical TFSA Balance for Canadians Approaching 60

| Andrew Button

Many Canadian retirees hold the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) in their TFSA.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs I’d Tuck Into a TFSA and Never Consider Selling

| Jitendra Parashar

These three ETFs combine dividend income, diversification, and growth potential, making them easy candidates for a TFSA buy-and-hold strategy.

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

What TFSA Millionaires Understand That Most Canadian Investors Don’t

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here's how TFSA millionaires grow their wealth by using simple strategies that are available to any investor to replicate.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Has Dropped 13% — and I’d Still Back It for the Long Haul

| Sneha Nahata

While this dividend stock has dropped, it remains an attractive investment opportunity for its compelling yield and monthly payouts

Read more »

investor faces bear market
Dividend Stocks

BCE vs Telus: Which Telecom Belongs in Your TFSA?

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and Telus (TSX:T) stand out as great additions to a TFSA fund.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Dividend Stock Could Make it Feel Like Payday Season

| Joey Frenette

Exchange Income Corp. (TSX:EIF) and another monthly dividend payer worth exploring.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Dividend Stocks

1 Growth Stock That’s Pulled Back 52% – and Looks Worth Buying Aggressively Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

This beaten-down Canadian growth stock continues to expand its store network despite near-term margin pressure.

Read more »