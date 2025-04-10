Member Login
Home » Investing » Constellation Software Looks Like a Tremendous Buy Today 

Constellation Software Looks Like a Tremendous Buy Today 

Constellation Software stock, which crossed the $5,000 mark, is trading below $4,500, presenting a compelling buy opportunity.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors

Source: Getty Images

Software stocks are often associated with losses in their initial years, followed by consistent cash flows as they mature. However, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is not exactly a software company but enjoys the perks of one. When you learn about its working style, you will know why it is a tremendous buy today when it trades 11% below its all-time high of $5,040. 

What can investors expect from software stocks?

In the enterprise software business, where software is designed specifically for a company, the initial revenue comes from software licensing. The recurring revenue comes from annual maintenance contracts and professional fees. Once a software company achieves breakeven with a certain number of contracts, any new contract brings in higher profits and cash flows for years.

This software tends to be sticky, as it’s designed to suit the company’s needs. Moreover, the company has invested a lot of money in developing the software and training the staff. Moreover, their data is aligned with the software. Switching to another software needs a strong business case, as a significant initial cost goes into it. When the software is for mission-critical services, such as parking and traffic management systems, companies prefer updating or enhancing the existing software rather than switching to a new one.

Why are we talking about this?

Because such companies generate regular operating cash flow from maintenance contracts. Constellation Software and its subsidiaries acquire niche software companies that cater to a specific vertical with little competition. Because there aren’t many alternatives, the operating cash flow is even more sticky.

Constellation Software enjoys the perks of a software company

Circling back to the start, I said that Constellation Software enjoys the perks of a software company: it enjoys the maintenance cash flow of acquired companies. Constellation Software acquires these small companies and lets them operate as they did before the acquisition. It helps them achieve cost synergies in administrative expenses. As the owner, the free cash flow uses that cash to acquire more such companies.

This process of making money out of money is called compounding. For instance, the bank uses your deposited money to lend to others and gives you interest in return. It makes money from your money, and if you reinvest the interest, that part is called compounding.

In 2024, Constellation obtained US$164 million in cash from the US$1.79 billion spent on acquisitions. If we consider acquisitions as investments, Constellation got a 9.2% cash on its acquisitions. Over the years, Constellation has made acquisitions and earnings recurring cash flow. After investing the cash to acquire new businesses, its annual free cash flow stood at $1.47 billion in 2024, up 27% from the previous year.

Constellation gives negligible dividends as it reinvests the money in acquisitions to give a better return on investment to shareholders.

Constellation Software is not exactly a software company 

Although Constellation earns through maintenance contracts and professional fees, it is not exactly a software company like Microsoft or Adobe. Unlike other software companies that focus on scaling by acquiring new customers, Constellation scales by acquiring new companies. Organic growth is just 1-2%.

Constellation is constantly looking for companies that meet its criteria and can generate cash flows for years. Assuming it earns 9% free cash flow from its acquisition, the acquired company is fully paid up in eight years, and any cash flow beyond that is profit. Constellation makes all-cash acquisitions and funds them from its cash flows, giving it the flexibility to buy whenever it gets an attractive deal.

Constellation Software presents a compelling investment for today

Imagine if you had $1.47 billion to invest. A bear market could present an attractive opportunity to make the most lucrative acquisitions and lock in higher yields. Constellation’s revenue and earnings per share (EPS) growth have accelerated after every market downturn (2013 and 2020).

The 2025 bear market presents Constellation with an opportunity to beat its 10-year EPS compounded annual growth rate of 15%. A 20-30% EPS growth could push its stock price upwards, creating a compelling case for buying the dip.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Adobe, Constellation Software, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Tech Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Great Growth in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some Canadian stocks starting to recover, and these two look like top choices.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2040

| Adam Othman

These three Canadian tech stocks to help you benefit from the surging demand for AI tech and infrastructure in the…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Apple Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaires might be dumping Apple stock after it lost over US$600 billion last week. But this other tech stock looks…

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

Better Tech Stock: Lightspeed Vs. Kinaxis?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two tech stocks were once on top of the world, but after coming down in price, it might be…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock I’d Buy With $1,000 Whenever it Dips (Further) in Price

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one of the names to check out should it fall below $100 per share.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $12,000 in Canadian Stocks for Reliable Dividends

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want reliable dividends? Here's a trio of stocks that can provide a juicy income stacked for growth, even with a…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: 4 Top Canadians Stocks to Buy in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're new to investing and looking for some Canadian stocks that are worry free, here's where to go.

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Shopify Stock While It’s Below $120?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock has had a strong growth story, but it probably isn't over yet.

Read more »