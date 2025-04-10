Member Login
Where I’d Invest $7,000 in the TSX Today

Got some cash to invest right now? Here are three top TSX stocks I’d look to be adding on significant market pullbacks.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
It has been a tumultuous time for stocks on the TSX. The index is down 6% in the past five days alone. Although it is down only 4% in 2025, the TSX has vastly outperformed American indices. That is despite the relentless tariff attacks coming from the States.

While there are concerns Canadian stocks could face pressure from a weakening economy, many have global exposure. Stocks with strong balance sheets, wise managers, essential products/services, and a diverse customer base are where I am looking for buying opportunities. Here are three TSX stocks I am thinking about adding to my portfolio today.

A top TSX tech stock

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has fluctuated between $4,200 and $4,700 in the past five days. If this TSX stock ever gets close to the low end of that range again, I would contemplate adding it.

Constellation is flat-out one of the best companies in Canada. This TSX stock has compounded by a 23%-plus annual rate for a decade!

This company has a lot of defensive characteristics investors should like. Its balance sheet is very strong. It generates a lot of free cash flow. Lastly, it is diversified globally and exposed to many different industries.

Constellation operates hundreds of specialized software companies. With a weakening economy, it can look to be opportunistic in its acquisition strategy.

It could be a net beneficiary from the trade war. Constellation has a top management team and great, profitable assets. Any pullback is a great opportunity to add this TSX stock.

A real estate services company

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) has taken a beating this year. This TSX stock is down 15% year to date. It makes for an attractive entry point.

Colliers is known for its global commercial real estate brokerage brand. Certainly, this segment can be cyclical, and a global trade war likely doesn’t help push transactions forward.

However, in the past few years, Colliers has drastically diversified its business. Now over 70% of its earnings come from recurring sources. It has built substantial businesses in property management, engineering, and investment management.

2025 is expected to be an investment and building year. 2026 could be the year where it reaps those growth investments. Colliers has already made a few acquisitions in 2025 and there are likely more to come. It’s a good business with a long record of good performance. CIGI stock is worth adding to on major dips.

A TSX waste stock

Secure Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) is a top TSX stock of interest for value, growth, and income. Many investors believe Secure is only an energy services provider (which tend to be highly cyclical). However, it has transformed in the past few years.

Today, it is one of the only providers of waste management services in the Canadian energy patch. Energy producers are mandated to properly dispose of waste from their production activities.

As a result, Secure enjoys a very steady business. Indeed, most of its business is contracted or recurring. Secure sees a solid path to high single-digit growth in the years ahead. In fact, at a rate that is above industry growth. Yet, it doesn’t get the recognition for it. It trades at a fraction of the valuation multiple of other waste providers.

Consequently, Secure has been aggressively buying back stock (nearly 30% in the past year). I expect that trend to continue. This TSX stock also has a nice 3% dividend yield today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Colliers International Group, Constellation Software, and Secure Waste Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Secure Waste Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

