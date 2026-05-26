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2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 7 Years

These two TSX dividend stocks could help investors build reliable passive income and long-term wealth over the next seven years.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • Nutrien (TSX:NTR) continues to benefit from strong fertilizer demand, record potash sales volumes, and improving operational efficiency.
  • South Bow (TSX:SOBO) is generating stable cash flow from its critical pipeline infrastructure while offering a dividend yield above 5%.
  • These TSX dividend stocks combine reliable income with long-term growth potential that could reward patient investors.
10 stocks we like better than Nutrien

Seven years may not sound like a long time in the stock market, but for quality dividend stocks, it can be enough time to generate handsome wealth through a combination of stable income and long-term growth. To achieve that, consider owning businesses that could continue adapting, expanding, and generating reliable cash flow through different economic environments.

Right now, two Canadian companies look attractive for exactly those reasons. One benefits from long-term global demand tied to agriculture and food production, while the other generates stable cash flow from essential energy infrastructure assets. Both businesses continue rewarding shareholders with dependable dividends while investing in future growth opportunities. Let’s discuss why these TSX-listed dividends stocks may deserve a place in a long-term portfolio.

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system

Source: Getty Images

Nutrien stock

When investors think about industries that are essential to the global economy, agriculture usually ranks near the top. No matter how economic conditions shift, food demand remains constant. That’s one reason Nutrien (TSX:NTR) continues to look attractive as a strong long-term dividend stock.

This Saskatoon-based company is one of the world’s largest providers of crop inputs and agricultural services. After climbing by 32% in the last six months, NTR stock currently trades close to $97 per share, giving it a market cap of nearly $46.5 billion. At this market price, it offers a dividend yield of 3.1%.

The stock’s recent momentum has been backed by solid operational execution and strong fertilizer demand. In the first quarter of 2026, Nutrien benefited from record potash sales volumes alongside stronger performances from its nitrogen and retail businesses. Higher production from its low-cost North American operations also helped strengthen profitability during a period of tightening global fertilizer supply.

Financially, the company posted net earnings of US$139 million, while its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) came in at US$1.1 billion.

Beyond these strong results, Nutrien continues focusing on simplifying operations, improving capital efficiency, and strengthening its core business. That strategy could support free cash flow growth over the long run.

South Bow stock

Energy infrastructure businesses can also be attractive long-term investments because of their predictable cash flow and stable demand. That’s exactly why I find South Bow (TSX:SOBO) attractive.

This Calgary-based firm owns and operates critical liquids pipelines and facilities across Canada and the United States. Following a 47% rally over the last year, SOBO stock now trades at $52.70 per share, with a market capitalization of about $11 billion. The stock also offers a dividend yield of 5.2% at this market price.

South Bow stock’s recent rise has been supported by strong operational reliability and disciplined financial management. In the March quarter, the company posted an average throughput of roughly 616,000 barrels per day on the Keystone Pipeline while maintaining a strong system operating factor of 95%.

It also recently placed the Blackrod Connection Project into commercial service, which is expected to contribute nearly US$10 million in normalized EBITDA during 2026. Such expansion projects could strengthen its future cash flow growth.

Going forward, South Bow plans to continue expanding value chain opportunities within its existing infrastructure corridor while maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strategy. With projected 2026 normalized EBITDA of around US$1 billion, the company appears positioned to continue generating reliable income and long-term shareholder value.

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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