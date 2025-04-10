Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will CP Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will CP Stock Be in 5 Years?

CP stock has been showing signs of real growth lately, but will that peter out in the next few years?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.

Source: Getty Images

Trying to peek into the crystal ball of stock prices? It’s a tricky business, like trying to herd squirrels! And predicting the future of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) stock over the next five years? That could be a ride with lots of twists and turns. This big railway, now stretching across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico after a major merger, has investors scratching their heads and reaching for their calculators. So, let’s take a deep dive in.

Digging in

Let’s look at the recent scorecard. In the last bit of 2024, CP stock rang up a total of $3.87 billion in revenue. That’s a nice little 3% hop from the same time the year before. Its operating income stood tall at $1.56 billion, showing a healthy 8% climb, and the earnings per share hit $1.28, a significant 16% jump! These numbers tell a story of a company that knows how to chug along and make more money.

One of the biggest things shaking up CP’s world is the recent marriage with Kansas City Southern (KCS). It’s now the only single railway line connecting Canada all the way down to Mexico! Think of all the extra stuff it can haul across North America! More trade means more business for CP stock, and that could mean more money in its pockets. Plus, it might find smarter ways to run its trains now that it has a bigger network. How well it manages to blend KCS into its existing operations will be a huge factor in how the stock performs in the coming years.

But CP stock doesn’t live in a bubble. The whole railway industry is tied to the ups and downs of the economy. If countries are trading more stuff, CP benefits. If the economy hits a speed bump, less stuff gets shipped. Especially with tariffs currently disrupting the economy. Also, things like international trade rules and how much fuel costs can really affect CP’s business and how much profit they make. Fuel is a big expense for trains!

What to watch

Smart investors will keep an eye on what companies are doing to be good citizens. Is CP stock trying to be more sustainable? Is it investing in new technology to make their trains safer and more efficient? These things can make CP look better to investors in the long run.

Of course, there are always potential potholes on the tracks. Regulations for the railway industry can change. Trucks and ships are always trying to steal CP’s business. And if the economy takes a nosedive, everyone ships less stuff, which hurts CP’s bottom line. It’s a competitive world out there!

So, what’s the grand conclusion for CP stock over the next five years? It’s still a bit of a guessing game with a wide range of possibilities. CP has been doing well lately, and the KCS acquisition could be a game-changer. But what about the future stock price? It’s like trying to catch smoke, with experts having wildly different opinions.

Bottom line

If you’re thinking about hitching your investment wagon to CP for the long haul, keep up with the latest news about the company, the railway industry, and the overall economy. Think hard about your own investment goals and how much risk you’re comfortable with. In a nutshell, Canadian Pacific Kansas City is a big player with a lot going for it. But the stock market is a wild beast, and predicting the future is never easy. Do your homework, stay informed, and invest wisely.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

