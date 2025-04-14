Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How I’d Invest My $7,000 TFSA Across These 3 Canadian Stocks for Dividend Income

How I’d Invest My $7,000 TFSA Across These 3 Canadian Stocks for Dividend Income

Investors looking for Canadian stocks for dividend income that can last decades should consider buying these three stocks today.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
senior man smiles next to a light-filled window

Source: Getty Images

There’s no shortage of great Canadian stocks for dividend income investors to consider right now. In fact, many of those stocks now trade at a decent discount.

Here’s how I’d invest my $7,000 TFSA contribution into these Canadian stocks for dividend income.

Buy Enbridge and enjoy a juicy income

One of the best long-term Canadian stocks for dividend income to consider is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is an energy infrastructure behemoth with multiple interests across the segment.

That includes a growing renewable energy operation, a natural gas utility, and its lucrative pipeline business.

The pipeline business generates the bulk of Enbridge’s revenue, leaving room for growth initiatives and a tasty dividend. Part of the reason for that is because the pipeline business, which contains both crude and natural gas parts, transports huge amounts of both.

In fact, Enbridge hauls so much crude and natural gas that the stock is seen as a defensive asset for investors.

As impressive as that sounds, the real reason why Enbridge is a superb pick among Canadian stocks for dividend income comes down to that income potential.

Enbridge’s quarterly dividend currently pays out an insane 6.3% yield, making it one of the best-paying options on the market. Adding to that appeal is that Enbridge has provided annual upticks to that dividend for three decades without fail.

Consider TD Bank for long-term income and growth

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention at least one of Canada’s big bank stocks as some of the best Canadian stocks for dividend income.

And among those big banks, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) represents an intriguing option for investors.

TD Bank is the second-largest of the big banks, with an impressive branch portfolio that blankets Canada and the U.S. East Coast. In the U.S., TD’s presence spans from Maine to Florida, fueling the bank’s current growth focus.

One of the many reasons why TD is a great pick comes down to the duality of its Canadian and U.S. operations.

In Canada, the bank has exposure to a well-regulated and mature market that generates a reliable revenue stream. Turning to the U.S., the bank augments that conservative stability with a focus on growth.

Throw in a tasty quarterly dividend, and you have a stellar investment option for anyone seeking Canadian stocks for dividend income.

As of the time of writing, TD’s quarterly dividend pays out an impressive 5.2% yield.

Buy Fortis for stable income

One final option for investors looking at Canadian stocks for dividend income is Fortis (TSX:FTS).

As a utility stock, Fortis generates a reliable and recurring revenue stream that leaves room for both growth and a recurring quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, the yield on that dividend works out to a respectable 3.8%. Adding to that appealing income potential is the fact that Fortis has provided investors with annual upticks to that dividend for over 50 consecutive years without fail.

That may be reason enough for investors to consider adding Fortis as one of the Canadian stocks for dividend income, but there’s still more.

Utilities generate that recurring revenue stream thanks to the stable business model that they adhere to. In short, utility service is a necessity that cannot be traded down like discretionary retail during times of market volatility.

That defensive appeal is a key reason why, during volatile times, investors flock to utility stocks like Fortis.

Invest in these Canadian Stocks for dividend income

All three of the above stocks can provide investors with a healthy, growing income stream.

Here’s how investors can generate nearly $350 in recurring income by investing in those Canadian stocks for dividend income.

CompanyRecent PriceNo. of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Enbridge$60.5141$3.77$154.57Quarterly
TD Bank$82.0724$4.20$100.80Quarterly
Fortis$65.0338$2.46$93.48Quarterly

Prospective investors should note that the objective in starting this limited investment of $7,000 is not retirement income just yet, but rather to begin an investment cadence that will generate a growing source of income through reinvestments over time.

Specifically, the investments above will generate a few shares of each stock in the first year.

In other words, buy them, hold them, and watch your future income grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Enbridge, Fortis, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

National Bank vs. Bank of Montreal: How I’d Divide $12,000 Between Banking Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Here's how I would think about splitting up a $12,000 prospective investment in National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) and Bank…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National Railway: How I’d Approach This Blue-Chip With $10,000 in 2025

| Kay Ng

Despite current macro headwinds, Canadian National Railway remains a rock solid, blue-chip pick for long-term investing.

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

April Income Strategy: Where to Invest $10,000 in Big Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer attractive yields for income investors.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 in TFSA Cash for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking to get started with a TFSA? Here's exactly how to get going with these top stocks.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Maximum Amount Canadians Could Have in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Just because you hit the max of your TFSA doesn't mean that's what it's worth. Here's how to make even…

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock is like buying a whole whack of them in one click and makes the perfect long-term hold.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Northland Power You Should Own for $500 in Monthly Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks can be a strong investment, but this one has an even stronger future outlook.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 9.66% TSX Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout and a tasty dividend yield of 9.7%…

Read more »