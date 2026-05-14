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Is This 7.5% Yielding TSX Dividend Stock Too Good to Ignore?

A 7.5% yield can be a trap, but Allied’s reset is trying to turn it into a real turnaround.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Allied cut its dividend hard, raised equity, and is selling assets to reduce debt and protect cash flow.
  • Office fundamentals are still weak, with lower revenue and NOI, but occupancy remains in the mid-80% range.
  • If leasing improves and deleveraging continues, the high monthly payout could look more sustainable from today’s low valuation.

A high-yield dividend stock can still look safe, even with a yield as high as 7.5%. Sure, we’re usually warned against these, but when the payout lines up with cash flow, debt looks manageable, and management takes hard steps before trouble gets worse, that dividend stock can look appealing.

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Source: Getty Images

AP

That’s why today we’re looking at Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN). The dividend stock still carries a yield around 7.5%, pays monthly, and now distributes $0.72 per unit annually after a major reset. The dividend stock owns urban workspace properties in Canada’s major cities, with a focus on distinctive office and mixed-use assets. So now, it sits closer to the office recovery trade, which makes it riskier but also potentially more interesting if leasing improves.

And a recovery certainly needs to happen. The dividend stock recently traded near $9.65 at writing, and that’s compared with a 52-week high above $22. Therefore shares sliced more than in half, leading to the potential for even a modest recovery.

Recent news over the last year shows Allied is trying to fix the business rather than pretend office weakness will disappear. In December 2025, Allied cut its monthly distribution by 60% to $0.06 per unit, or $0.72 annualized, to reduce debt and interest costs. In February 2026, it also announced a $500 million equity financing, with proceeds aimed at repaying the $600 million Series H debentures, while non-core asset sales help cover the rest.

Into earnings

After the cuts, there’s earnings. In Q1 2026, Allied had a roughly $500 million disposition pipeline. It completed $46 million in sales during the quarter and had about $454 million still targeted for sale by year-end 2026.

Allied reported rental revenue of $143.9 million, down 4.5% from $150.6 million a year earlier. Operating income fell 14.3% to $69.6 million. Same-asset NOI from the rental portfolio fell 10.4%, which shows the office pressure hasn’t disappeared. However, the portfolio still had 85% occupied area and 87.1% leased area.

Meanwhile, now with the dividend cut, the reset looks more defensible. In Q1 2026, Allied reported funds from operations (FFO) per unit of $0.289, excluding certain items, down 43.6% year over year. AFFO per unit came in at $0.218, down 53.3%. With these falls came a better valuation however, with the dividend stock trading at 0.44 times book value.

Looking ahead

I get it, Allied stock certainly isn’t perfect, but that’s not the goal here. What we want is a recovery, so let’s see if the dividend stock can cover it. Allied has $707.8 million in liquidity, or $807.8 million including its accordion feature. It also has $7.2 billion in unencumbered investment properties, equal to 89.9% of investment properties. 

Management also said its new leasing pipeline increased 36% in Q1 2026, which gives the dividend stock a timely catalyst if leases start turning into occupied space. So now, the dividend stock offers a rare mix: a high monthly yield, a beaten-down valuation, and a self-help plan already underway. And today, even $7,000 can make a big difference.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
AP.UN$9.60729$0.72$524.88Monthly$6,998.40

Bottom line

Allied Properties REIT may not be too good to ignore for every investor, but it looks too interesting to dismiss outright. The old dividend was too heavy, so management cut it. Debt was an issue, so Allied raised equity and pushed asset sales. Leasing was weak, so the company focused its action plan on occupancy, dispositions, and deleveraging.

The result isn’t perfect, but more stable. A 7.5% monthly yield, an 88.3% adjusted AFFO payout ratio, $707.8 million in liquidity, and a dividend stock still trading far below its 52-week high create a clear setup. For investors comfortable buying a turnaround before the crowd returns, Allied could be one of the more compelling high-yield REITs on the TSX right now.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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