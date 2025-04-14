Member Login
Invest $25,000 in This Dividend Stock for $536.90 in Annual Passive Income

This dividend stock is one of the best options for those looking to create income long term.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Want to create a stream of income that flows into your account without you having to punch a clock every day? Investing in dividend-paying stocks can be a really interesting way to achieve this financial goal! By carefully selecting dividend stocks and allocating a significant sum, say $25,000, you can potentially build a steady and reliable source of passive income over time. One notable Canadian company that often appears on the radar of income-seeking investors is Wajax (TSX:WJX). Let’s take a closer look at what makes Wajax tick and what kind of income potential it might offer.

About Wajax

Wajax is a well-established dividend stock that plays a crucial role in providing a wide array of industrial products and essential services to various sectors of the Canadian economy. Its offerings include a diverse range of equipment, reliable power systems, and critical industrial components that keep many industries running smoothly. Its diversification across multiple key industries can provide a degree of stability to Wajax’s revenue streams, as different sectors may perform differently depending on economic cycles.

Examining the dividend stock’s recent financial performance can give us valuable insights into its current health and potential for future dividend payouts. In its most recent earnings report, which covered the fourth quarter of 2024, Wajax reported net earnings of $1 million, or just $0.05 per share. When we compare this to the net earnings of $11.1 million, or $0.52 per share, achieved last year, it’s clear that there has been a significant decline in profitability. While a dip in earnings can be a cause for concern, it’s important for investors to dig deeper and understand the underlying reasons for this decline and whether it is expected to be a temporary issue or a sign of more persistent challenges.

Despite this recent downturn in earnings, Wajax demonstrated continued commitment to returning value to its shareholders through consistent dividend payments. The dividend stock announced a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share at a 8.4% yield. However, it’s crucial to consider the sustainability of such a high yield in light of the recent decline in the company’s earnings.

Earning that income

It’s absolutely essential to remember that dividend yields are not static and can fluctuate based on a variety of factors, including the company’s financial performance, its dividend policy decisions, and overall market conditions that affect the stock price. Wajax’s recent decline in earnings serves as a clear reminder of the importance for investors to continuously monitor the company’s ongoing financial performance and carefully assess the long-term sustainability of its dividend payouts.

Furthermore, when constructing a portfolio with a focus on dividend-generating stocks, prioritize diversification. Placing all of your investment capital into a single stock, even one with an attractive dividend yield like Wajax, can significantly increase your overall investment risk. If that particular company were to face unforeseen challenges or a downturn in its specific industry, your entire income stream from dividends could be jeopardized, and the value of your principal investment could also decline. This strategy of diversification can help to mitigate the potential impact of negative events affecting any single investment, thereby providing a more stable and resilient stream of passive income over the long term.

So, to illustrate the potential annual passive income you could generate by allocating $25,000 to Wajax stock at its current trading price, let’s do a little calculation.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
WJX$16.301,534$0.35$536.90quarterly$25,000

Bottom line

Wajax presents an interesting case for investors seeking to generate passive income through dividend-paying stocks, offering a relatively high dividend yield. However, the dividend stock’s recent decline in earnings underscores the critical need for investors to conduct thorough and ongoing research into the company’s financial health and prospects. It’s also essential to consider the broader context of portfolio construction and the importance of diversification to effectively manage risk. Yet it’s clear investors can create major passive income, even $536.90 every year, from this dividend stock.

