Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Use Canadian Value Stocks to Strengthen My Investment Strategy

How I’d Use Canadian Value Stocks to Strengthen My Investment Strategy

Here’s how long-term investors may want to utilize Canadian stocks to achieve solid long-term gains in this uncertain market environment.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

All investors in the market are looking for some mix of growth, income, and value. Long-term investing requires the ability to stay invested through market downturns and focus on putting one’s capital to work in companies that can maximize one’s savings account for larger goals down the road (such as retirement).

Of course, every individual investor’s time horizon and goals are different. Accordingly, the strategies investors will use to achieve their end goals (which can also be different) can and should be unique.

However, Canadian stocks can play an integral role in driving solid long-term returns and assisting investors in growing their net worth over time.

Here are a few key benefits Canadian stocks provide and why I think TSX-traded companies are worth considering for both domestic and international investors right now.

Stability and downside protection

American investors who may have the vast majority of their portfolios invested in the U.S. have certainly outperformed in recent decades. A period of American exceptionalism has been noted by many experts, who have touted the strong capital markets and stable backdrop as key reasons to stay invested in the U.S.

However, with tariff and trade policy shifting dramatically of late, that narrative has changed. Many U.S. investors are now seeking safe haven options outside of the U.S., and Canada happens to be a very stable market to invest in. For those looking for geographic diversification, this is a place to be — in my view, at least.

Strong fundamentals and greater yield

Many Canadian companies also happen to trade at valuation multiples that are much lower than stocks in the U.S. or other large developed markets. This provides investors who want to tilt their portfolios toward value stocks with a significant advantage. In my view, Canadian stocks are among the most under-appreciated in the world on this factor alone. However, there’s also plenty to like for dividend investors out there as well, given the high propensity of Canadian stocks with above-market yields to choose from.

Thus, whether you’re a value or dividend investor, Canada has plenty to offer. I’ve got plenty of recommendations worth considering in my previous pieces, with favourites such as Fortis, Alimentation Couche-Tard, and Restaurant Brands as key long-term winners I view as worth considering right now. These and other stocks may make up meaningful positions for long-term investors looking at the Canadian markets over the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

This 6.4% Dividend Stock Is Perfect for a TFSA Portfolio

| Daniel Da Costa

This high-quality dividend stock has reliable tenants, constantly increases its distributions, and offers an attractive yield of 6.4% today.

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at 45 Isn’t Enough in a High-Inflation World

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA and RRSP balances might be short, but there's certainly a way to grow them.

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Retirement

Top Canadian Value Stocks I’d Add to My TFSA This Contribution Season

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks are trading unbelievably cheap, making them some of the best value stocks to buy for…

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Retirement

How I’m Investing My $7,000 TFSA Contribution in 2025

| Andrew Button

I've been buying Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock in 2025.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Purchase Today and Hold for Strong Future Gains

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Buy three undervalued stocks today for strong future gains.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Investors: It’s Time to Buy the Dip Now and Reap the Rewards Later 

| Puja Tayal

Buying the dip takes courage because you don’t want to buy into an uncertain future. But investors who buy the…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

3 Major Red Flags That Could Trigger a CRA RRSP Audit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't risk it all, instead play it safe and you could be in for even more cash flow.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Investing

Don’t Sleep on These Growth Stocks With Incredible Historical Returns

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and Boyd Group (TSX:BYD) are two top Canadian growth stocks investors should consider right now.

Read more »