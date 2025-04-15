How I’d Use Canadian Value Stocks to Strengthen My Investment Strategy

All investors in the market are looking for some mix of growth, income, and value. Long-term investing requires the ability to stay invested through market downturns and focus on putting one’s capital to work in companies that can maximize one’s savings account for larger goals down the road (such as retirement).

Of course, every individual investor’s time horizon and goals are different. Accordingly, the strategies investors will use to achieve their end goals (which can also be different) can and should be unique.

However, Canadian stocks can play an integral role in driving solid long-term returns and assisting investors in growing their net worth over time.

Here are a few key benefits Canadian stocks provide and why I think TSX-traded companies are worth considering for both domestic and international investors right now.

Stability and downside protection

American investors who may have the vast majority of their portfolios invested in the U.S. have certainly outperformed in recent decades. A period of American exceptionalism has been noted by many experts, who have touted the strong capital markets and stable backdrop as key reasons to stay invested in the U.S.

However, with tariff and trade policy shifting dramatically of late, that narrative has changed. Many U.S. investors are now seeking safe haven options outside of the U.S., and Canada happens to be a very stable market to invest in. For those looking for geographic diversification, this is a place to be — in my view, at least.

Strong fundamentals and greater yield

Many Canadian companies also happen to trade at valuation multiples that are much lower than stocks in the U.S. or other large developed markets. This provides investors who want to tilt their portfolios toward value stocks with a significant advantage. In my view, Canadian stocks are among the most under-appreciated in the world on this factor alone. However, there’s also plenty to like for dividend investors out there as well, given the high propensity of Canadian stocks with above-market yields to choose from.

Thus, whether you’re a value or dividend investor, Canada has plenty to offer. I’ve got plenty of recommendations worth considering in my previous pieces, with favourites such as Fortis, Alimentation Couche-Tard, and Restaurant Brands as key long-term winners I view as worth considering right now. These and other stocks may make up meaningful positions for long-term investors looking at the Canadian markets over the long term.