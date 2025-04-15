Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will BlackBerry Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will BlackBerry Stock Be in 5 Years?

BlackBerry is a TSX tech stock that is positioned to underperform the broader markets in the near term. Let’s see why.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) has significantly underperformed the broader markets since its 2016 transformation from a hardware manufacturer to a software provider. In this period, the former smartphone maker has failed to establish itself as a major player in the crowded enterprise software and cybersecurity markets dominated by giants like Microsoft and CrowdStrike.

BlackBerry’s QNX operating system continues to gain traction in the automotive sector. However, the company hasn’t delivered the innovations required to differentiate itself in a competitive landscape. Additionally, its attempts to capitalize on AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) trends have not yielded results that could drive meaningful growth.

BlackBerry continues to wrestle with sluggish revenue growth. Its sales fell from $920 million in the fiscal year 2019 (which ended in February) to $535 million in the fiscal year 2025. This decline in the top line, as well as inconsistent profit margins, has raised questions over the tech stocks’ valuations and growth prospects.

BlackBerry shares are down 18% in the last five years, trailing the broader markets by a sizeable margin. However, as past returns don’t matter much to current and future investors, let’s see if the TSX tech stock is a good buy right now.

How did BlackBerry stock perform in Q4 of fiscal 2025?

BlackBerry delivered a surprisingly strong fourth quarter to cap off what Chief Executive Officer John Giamatteo called a “transformative year” for the company. The technology firm beat expectations across all key metrics, with total revenue of $141.7 million exceeding guidance and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) reaching $21.1 million.

BlackBerry completed the divesture of Cylance, its struggling cybersecurity business, to Arctic Wolf. The transaction was valued at $80 million in cash and 5.5 million shares of Arctic Wolf.

With Cylance’s financial drag removed, BlackBerry has emerged as a leaner, more focused operation built around two primary business units. QNX, the embedded software platform, generated $65.8 million in Q4 revenue. Moreover, QNX ended fiscal 2025 with a royalty backlog of $865 million, showcasing the strength of its competitive position in automotive markets despite industry headwinds.

BlackBerry is strategically expanding QNX beyond automotive into medical equipment, rail, aerospace, and defence, leveraging its 45-year reputation for safety-critical software.

The Secure Communications division exceeded expectations with $67.3 million in Q4 revenue. Management has substantially restructured this business, exceeding its target of removing $150 million in costs from BlackBerry’s run rate.

Is the TSX tech stock undervalued?

Looking ahead, BlackBerry faces some uncertainty from automotive tariff impacts and government spending changes in key markets, reflected in somewhat cautious guidance.

However, with $410 million in cash and investments and expectations for a positive operating cash flow of approximately $35 million in fiscal year 2026, BlackBerry appears better positioned for sustainable growth in years.

Bay Street expects BlackBerry to expand adjusted earnings from $0.02 per share in fiscal 2025 to $0.29 per share in fiscal 2030. In this period, its free cash flow is forecast to improve from $13.4 million to $166 million.

If BB stock is priced at 20 times trailing FCF, it should be valued at a market cap of $3.3 billion in April 2030. This indicates an upside potential of 27% from current levels.

I think BlackBerry stock will continue to underperform peers and the TSX index despite the expansion of its earnings and free cash flow margins.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CrowdStrike and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

Mag 7 Stocks Are Massively on Sale, and Here’s the Biggest Bargain of Them All!

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands out as a top Mag Seven stock for Canadian investors to buy amid tariff fears.

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

Shopify vs. Constellation Software: Where I’d Allocate $8,000 for Tech Exposure

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock and another tech play look like bargains right now.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Tesla Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tesla stock continues to be a majorly volatile stock, and this could be even better.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Tech Stocks

Top Canadian Value Stocks I’d Buy Today and Hold for +20 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why undervalued Canadian stocks such as Docebo and Lululemon should be on your watchlist in 2025.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Invest $300 in the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX stock with a leading-edge safety technology is a screaming buy today for its high-growth potential.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 16% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock might be one of the best opportunities out there right now while shares are down.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

This AI Stock Could Turbocharge Your TFSA With Substantial Growth Potential by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 60% from all-time highs, AMD is an AI stock that has significant upside potential. Is the tech stock…

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software Looks Like a Tremendous Buy Today 

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software stock, which crossed the $5,000 mark, is trading below $4,500, presenting a compelling buy opportunity.

Read more »