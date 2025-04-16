1 Canadian “Safety Stock” for Volatility Protection This Summer

Canadian investors looking to hide out from this vicious Trump tariff correction may wish to punch their ticket to lower-beta defensive names sooner rather than later. Indeed, there’s no telling what we’ll get once the 90-day tariff pause comes to a conclusion. While going heavy on the defensives ahead of the pause could cause one to miss out on a considerable amount of upside once the market has permission from Mr. Market to move higher, the potential for less downside in a bear-case scenario with tariffs, I believe, makes for a decent trade-off, especially at today’s relatively muted valuations.

While I wouldn’t run scared and ditch all of your high-tech exposure (think the Mag Seven stocks) for a steady utility with a yield north of 4%, I do think that gravitating towards such defensives with your next big purchase could make a lot of sense, especially if you’re fed up with the recent volatility in the bond markets.

In any case, it’s tough to steer 100% clear of volatility in 2025. But if you’re looking for a less wobbly ride in today’s rocky market, the following “safety stocks” may help you tame the volatility slightly.

Of course, when the market tanks as it did in the days that followed Liberation Day (the day Trump shocked the world with tariffs on almost every country), even the stablest defensive stock can fall. Though, the damage is likely to be less extreme than your average S&P 500 holding. Without further ado, here are two less-volatile stocks that can serve as shocks for your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) as we head for a hot and hectic summer.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) stock has been quietly marching higher in recent sessions, shrugging off most of the Liberation Day volatility. Indeed, with new highs in sight and a really low 0.33 beta, which entails less correlation to the rest of the market, I’d be inclined to bet on the steady utility stock over most other names for beginner investors looking to reduce their portfolio’s overall volatility. The stock yields 2.55%, which is on the lower end of the recent historical range.

And with a 25.9 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, you’re paying a bit of a premium to the firm. With a virtual monopoly over Ontario’s transmission lines, you’re getting more certainty than you would with most other defensives out there. Amid tariff turbulence, I’d argue H stock deserves an even higher multiple. It’s a great dividend payer that’s proven far better than bonds of late. And my guess is it’ll proceed higher, even as the bond and stock markets stay in a rut for the rest of the year.

As one of the best balances of growth and low volatility, H stock stands out in a year like this. Despite gaining 31% in a year, I still don’t think it’s too late to buy. Sure, it would be nice to get in after a correction now that the name is just 1% away from all-time highs. Either way, if you seek a long-term core holding to ground your portfolio, I’m not against buying at around $50 per share, especially as it shoots for earnings to rise as high as 8% through 2027.