TFSA: Invest $15,000 in This TSX Stock Built to Withstand Recessions

This TSX stock continues to offer up major growth opportunities for investors, and income through dividends.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Image source: Getty Images

When the economy gets a bit shaky, it’s smart to look for stocks that can handle the bumps. For Canadians wanting to invest $15,000 in their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) could be a good pick. This TSX stock manages investments and offers a mix of steady income and potential growth. That makes it worth a look if you want to protect your money when things get uncertain.

Why Fiera?

Fiera Capital manages a lot of different investments, from regular stocks and bonds to private investments. The TSX stock works with big institutions, financial advisors, and individual investors all around the world. As of writing, the TSX stock trades around $6.18. The total value of the company on the stock market is about $667.5 million.

Looking at its earnings report for the last three months of 2024, Fiera Capital’s revenue went up by $12.3 million, or 7.2%, compared to the three months before. This was mainly because they earned more from how investments performed, commitment fees, and transaction fees. However, adjusted net earnings went down by $6.1 million, or 21.1%, compared to the previous three months. This was mostly because they had higher selling, general, and administrative costs, and they also had some losses from changes in the value of foreign currencies.

Even with these ups and downs, Fiera Capital has a pretty solid plan for paying dividends. On February 25, 2025, the TSX stock announced a quarterly dividend of $0.216 per share, paid out on Apr. 10, 2025. If you add that up over a year, it means the annual dividend yield is about 14% right now! That’s a pretty good amount of income for investors.

Can it continue?

Now let’s dig more into the numbers to see if the TSX stock can keep up with these payments. The total amount of money Fiera Capital manages went up by $5.4 billion, or 3.3%, compared to the end of 2023. This was mainly due to the market doing well and changes in the value of foreign currencies. However, the TSX stock did see more money flowing out than coming in overall. This was mostly because of some assets that were being managed by another company called PineStone.

Looking at Fiera Capital’s financial numbers, the TSX stock seems to be on solid ground. Its return on equity is 11.36%, and its return on assets is 6.16%. These numbers show that the TSX stock is managing things efficiently and is profitable.

For those investing in a TFSA, Fiera Capital offers a chance to earn tax-free income through those high dividend payments. If you invested $15,000, you could then reinvest that income or use it for other things, which would boost your overall investment return. So, let’s see how much investors could earn.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FSZ$6.182,427$0.86$2,087.22quarterly$15,000

Bottom line

While every investment has some level of risk, Fiera Capital’s diverse business, consistent dividend payments, and plans for growth suggest that it’s a resilient stock that could handle economic challenges. Furthermore, a TSX stock that could pay you $2,087.22 annually from a $15,000 investment! So, if you’re looking for some stability and income in your TFSA, Fiera Capital might be worth considering.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

