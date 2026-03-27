OpenText stock is down 55% but this Canadian tech giant is quietly building one of the best AI infrastructure plays in enterprise software.

This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is Off 55% and Still Worth Owning

OpenText is retiring debt, executing a $500 million share buyback, and maintaining its dividend, all while transitioning to a higher-growth cloud model with potential to deliver built-in annual growth of 10% or more.

The company's Content Cloud segment has been growing at roughly 15%-16% for eight consecutive quarters, and management believes the best is yet to come as enterprises prepare their data for AI training.

OpenText is not an application software company but manages the content that feeds AI systems, making it structurally resilient to the disruption threatening many software peers.

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) is down roughly 55% from its peak. And my view is that this is one of the most misunderstood value opportunities in Canadian tech right now.

The market has punished the stock as if AI is going to make enterprise content management obsolete. The reality is almost the exact opposite. OpenText doesn’t compete with AI, but feeds it.

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The bull case for the TSX tech stock

Valued at a market cap of US$5.5 billion, OpenText stock is down 55% from all-time highs. The ongoing drawdown allows you to buy the dip and benefit from a tasty 5% yield.

Most investors lump OpenText in with enterprise software companies. However, OpenText Executive Chair Tom Jenkins made this point clearly at the Scotiabank Telecom, Media & Technology Conference in March 2026.

“We’re not an application software company,” he said. “We provide all the content that goes into applications.”

So, when a company like Pfizer, General Motors, or Nestle builds an AI agent to handle internal processes, it needs to train the agent on real corporate data, including contracts, emails, compliance documents, and proprietary records.

That data sits behind corporate firewalls, is governed by regulation, and can’t just be dumped into a public cloud and fed into ChatGPT.

OpenText manages this kind of regulated, permission-controlled enterprise content. The company has more than 10,000 regulatory compliance frameworks built into its platform, developed over 35 years, a moat that is difficult to replicate.

As Jenkins put it at the conference, “90% of all the world’s information is behind the firewall.” OpenText holds the keys to a huge chunk of it.

A shift in the business model

Here’s where the upside gets interesting.

OpenText’s Content Cloud segment, its fastest-growing division, has been compounding at roughly 15%-16% for eight straight quarters. That’s on a growing base, which means the dollar contribution keeps getting larger.

Notably, the TSX tech stock has spent years building cloud equivalents of its legacy on-premises products. Now it’s beginning to migrate its massive installed customer base from old maintenance contracts to cloud ARR (annual recurring revenue).

The math Jenkins laid out at the conference is compelling. The company has roughly US$4 billion in core business revenue, with about US$2 billion in maintenance contracts.

As it rolls those off at roughly 10% per year, it expects cloud ARR to replace each dollar of maintenance at two to five times the value. That’s based on what SAP achieved over the past decade with its own cloud transition.

Even at a three-times replacement ratio, that’s US$600 million in new cloud ARR replacing US$200 million in outgoing maintenance revenue per year, building 10% annual growth directly into the business model year after year.

A focus on capital allocation

The TSX dividend stock is cheap, and management knows it. OpenText recently expanded its share buyback authorization to $500 million.

The company is also paying down debt as it completes its non-core business divestitures, targeting a debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) ratio in line with its historical range of around 2.5 times.

And the dividend remains intact, with management committed to keeping it at roughly 20% of total cash flow, with room to grow it as the buyback reduces the share count.

Analysts forecast OTEX’s free cash flow to increase from US$687.4 million in fiscal 2025 (ended in June) to US$1.1 billion in 2028. If the Canadian tech stock is priced at 10 times forward FCF, it could return 100% to shareholders after accounting for dividends.

The Foolish takeaway

OpenText isn’t a struggling company but one in transition. The cloud shift is real, the AI tailwind is genuine, and the valuation is historically cheap.

For patient investors willing to look past near-term noise, this beaten-down dividend stock looks like one of the better risk-reward setups on the TSX right now.