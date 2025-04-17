Member Login
Home » Investing » Navigate Market Volatility: 3 Canadian Defensive Plays for Steady Returns

Navigate Market Volatility: 3 Canadian Defensive Plays for Steady Returns

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks could help you navigate this market volatility.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles

Source: Getty Images

Last week, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced a 90-day delay in imposing reciprocal tariffs except for on China. These announcements appear to have brought some relief, driving the equity markets higher. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 6.9% from last week’s lows. Despite the recent recovery, I expect the equity markets to remain volatile in the near term due to the uncertainty over the impact of the trade war on global economic growth.

Amid the uncertain outlook, investors should strengthen their portfolios with quality defensive stocks that are less prone to broader market conditions. Let’s look at my three top picks against this backdrop.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) operates 10 regulated utility assets across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean, serving 3.5 million customers. Around 93% of its assets are engaged in low-risk transmission and distribution business, thus shielding its financials from economic cycles and delivering consistent returns. The electric and natural gas utility company has delivered an average total shareholder return of 10.3% for the last 20 years, comfortably beating the broader equity markets. It has also rewarded its shareholders by raising its dividends for the previous 51 consecutive years and currently offers a forward dividend yield of 3.7%.

Moreover, Fortis is progressing with its $26 billion capital investment plan, which would grow its regulated asset base at an annualized rate of 6.5% through 2029. Further, the revision in customer rates and improving operating performance could continue to support Fortis’s financial growth in the coming years. Amid these healthy growth prospects, the company’s management hopes to raise its dividends by 4–6% annually through 2029, making it an excellent buy.

Dollarama

Another Canadian stock that would be a worthwhile buy in this uncertain outlook is Dollarama (TSX:DOL), which operates 1,616 discount stores in Canada. Through its superior direct-sourcing mode and effective logistics, the discount retailer offers a broad range of consumer products at compelling prices, thus enjoying healthy footfalls even during challenging environments. Besides, the company’s expanding footprint through new store openings has boosted its financials and stock price. Over the last 10 years, the company has returned around 645% at an annualized rate of 22.2%.

Further, Dollarama continues to expand its footprint and hopes to raise its store count to 2,200 over the next nine years. Given its capital-efficient business model, lower maintenance capex requirements, and quick sales ramp-up, these store network expansions could boost its financials in the coming years. Moreover, Dollarama has a solid presence in Latin America through Dollarcity, which operates 632 stores. Dollarama can also increase its stake in Dollarcity from 60.1% to 70% by exercising its option by the end of 2027. Dollarcity plans to grow its store network to 1,050 by the end of fiscal 2031. Dollarama is also working on acquiring The Reject Shop, which operates 390 discount stores in Australia, for $233 million. Amid these growth initiatives and its consistent financials, I expect the uptrend in Dollarama’s stock price to continue.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) would be my final pick. It transports and distributes electricity across Ontario, with 99% of its business fully rate-regulated and no material exposure to commodity price fluctuations. The Toronto-based utility company has grown its rate base at an annualized rate of 5.1% for the last six years. Along with these growth initiatives, its cost-cutting initiatives have delivered $1.8 billion in cost savings since 2016, boosting its financials and stock price. Amid its healthy financials, the company has raised its dividends at an annualized rate of 5.1% since 2017, with its forward dividend yield at 2.5%.

Moreover, the rising electricity demand amid the focus on decarbonization, growing electrification, and technological advancements could benefit Hydro One. Further, the company is expanding its asset base with its $11.8 billion capital investment plan, which could grow its rate base at a 6% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) through 2027. Amid these growth initiatives, Hydro One’s management expects its EPS (earnings per share) to grow 6–8% annually through 2027. Also, the management expects to increase its dividends at a 6% CAGR through 2027, making it an enticing buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock a Buy for Its Dividend Yield?

| Puja Tayal

Telus stock is trading near its nine-year low. Is it a stock to buy on the dip? If yes, does…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Consider These 5 Essential Canadian Dividend Stocks for a Robust Income Portfolio

| Kay Ng

These dividend stocks are critical pieces of the Canadian economy and would serve a long-term income portfolio well.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Invest $25,000 in These Dividend Stocks to Combat Currency Fluctations

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks could turn a $25,000 investment into a huge income stream – and help battle ongoing volatility.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $12,000 in These 3 High-Yield Dividend ETFs for Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Market turbulence? Sleep easy with these three high-yield dividend ETFs that provide steady monthly income while you wait for recovery.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use $15,000 in 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks for Consistent Income Potential

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Monthly dividend-paying stocks like Peyto Exploration and Development offer generous yields and strong growth prospects.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Allocate $10,000 in Dividend Stocks for Decade-Long Appreciation

| Adam Othman

Here are two TSX dividend stocks I’d buy for long-term capital gains and dividend income if I had $10,000 to…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Can the Maximum TFSA Room Keep Up With Inflation?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Just because you want to make major gains in a TFSA during inflation doesn't mean making risky investments.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever for AI Exposure

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock may not be the first you think of when hearing "AI stock," but it should be.

Read more »