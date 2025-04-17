The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever for AI Exposure

This Canadian stock may not be the first you think of when hearing “AI stock,” but it should be.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transitioning from the realm of science fiction into a tangible and transformative force reshaping industries across the entire world. From revolutionizing diagnostic processes in healthcare to optimizing complex financial models, AI is no longer a futuristic concept. It’s here and actively and profoundly altering the fundamental ways in which businesses operate, deliver their services, and interact with their customers.

For investors who are keen to tap into the immense potential of this technological revolution and long-term growth, one prominent Canadian stock stands out. That Canadian stock is TELUS (TSX:T).

Why TELUS?

TELUS is a well-established and major player within Canada’s dynamic telecommunications sector. The Canadian stock provides a comprehensive suite of essential services to millions of Canadians. These include reliable wireless connectivity for mobile devices, high-speed internet access for homes and businesses, and a variety of television entertainment options. However, beyond these core and traditional offerings, TELUS has been making significant and strategic strides to integrate AI into its operations. This integration represents a deep-seated commitment to leading the charge in digital innovation and leveraging AI to enhance its services, improve efficiency, and unlock new avenues for growth.

In its most recent earnings report, TELUS demonstrated a robust and encouraging financial performance. This further solidifies its position as a strong contender in the Canadian market. The Canadian stock reported a healthy 3.5% increase in its consolidated operating revenues and other income, reaching a substantial $5.4 billion. Furthermore, the Canadian stock’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.25. This slightly surpassed the expectations of financial analysts who closely follow the company.

One of the key operational areas where TELUS is strategically using AI is its extensive customer service operations. By thoughtfully deploying AI-driven chatbots and sophisticated virtual assistants, the Canadian stock enhances its engagement with customers. This technological advancement led to tangible improvements in customer satisfaction rates. This is because AI-powered systems can often provide quick and efficient answers to common inquiries and resolve basic issues around the clock. Moreover, the implementation of AI has also resulted in increased operational efficiency for TELUS, allowing the company to handle a higher volume of customer interactions without the need for a proportional increase in human resources. This ultimately leads to cost savings and improved scalability.

Looking ahead

TELUS’s commitment to the transformative potential of AI extends beyond its core telecommunications services and into its rapidly growing healthcare division, TELUS Health. Within this critical sector, AI is being strategically utilized to streamline a variety of administrative tasks. This frees up healthcare professionals to focus more directly on patient care. AI is also playing an increasingly important role in the analysis of complex patient data. This helps to identify trends, predict potential health risks, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

Furthermore, AI is being integrated into tools that support clinical decision-making, providing healthcare providers with valuable insights and information at their fingertips. This proactive and forward-thinking approach not only enhances the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery. It also firmly positions TELUS as a pioneering entity in the rapidly evolving digital health space.

From a financial perspective, TELUS maintains a strong and stable foundation. As of its latest reporting period, the Canadian stock holds a significant cash reserve of approximately $870 million. The company also carries a total debt burden of around $29.9 billion. TELUS’s consistent track record of revenue growth, coupled with its strategic and targeted investments in future growth areas like AI and healthcare, suggests a well-balanced and prudent financial approach. The Canadian stock appears to be effectively managing its debt obligations.

Bottom line

Beyond its growth initiatives and financial stability, TELUS also recognizes the importance of returning value directly to its shareholders. The Canadian stock offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 7.87%. This provides investors with a steady and reliable stream of income simply for holding the Canadian stock. This consistent dividend payout, combined with the company’s demonstrated ability to grow its core businesses and strategically invest in high-growth areas like artificial intelligence, makes TELUS a particularly appealing investment option. That’s particularly true for those seeking a blend of both stability and exposure to cutting-edge, AI-driven innovation within a trusted Canadian context.