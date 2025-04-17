Member Login
Why I’d Consider These 5 Essential Canadian Dividend Stocks for a Robust Income Portfolio

These dividend stocks are critical pieces of the Canadian economy and would serve a long-term income portfolio well.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

For Canadian investors looking to build long-term wealth and steady income, dividend stocks can be a key foundation. The best dividend stocks not only pay consistent and growing income but are also pillars of the Canadian economy. They offer resilience, scale, and relevance no matter what the markets throw at them. Here are five essential Canadian dividend stocks I’d consider for building a rock-solid income portfolio.

1. Royal Bank of Canada

The Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) or RBC is Canada’s largest bank by market capitalization and a cornerstone of the country’s financial system. With over 17 million clients worldwide, it’s deeply embedded in everything from personal banking and mortgages to wealth management and capital markets.

What makes RBC attractive isn’t just its scale, but its history of reliable dividends. It has paid dividends every year since the late 1800s – and has grown its payout steadily at a clip of 7% annually over the last decade. With a current yield of around 3.7% and a sustainable payout ratio, RBC is the kind of income anchor that fits perfectly in a long-term dividend strategy. It’s a buy on dips.

2. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Infrastructure is what keeps the economy running – and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) owns it around the world. From toll roads and ports to data centres, pipelines, and utilities, BIP is positioned in essential assets that generate stable, inflation-linked cash flows.

Its global diversification and long-term contracts make it a resilient dividend payer, with a track record of 7.8% annual distribution growth over the past decade. Its current yield is around 6%, and with continued demand for infrastructure investment, BIP offers growth with defensive characteristics. It’s a great way to earn income while hedging against economic volatility.

3. Sun Life Financial

Sun Life (TSX:SLF) is one of Canada’s top life insurers and asset managers, offering a mix of traditional insurance products, employee benefits, and global wealth management. With a strong presence in Asia and the United States, Sun Life offers international growth.

The company pays a reliable dividend yielding around 4.3%, with a conservative balance sheet and room to grow payouts. As financial planning becomes more complex, Sun Life’s services will only become more essential to Canadians and global clients alike.

4. Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of Canada’s largest oil and gas producers, with a diversified portfolio of assets spanning crude oil, natural gas, and oil sands. What sets CNQ apart is its low-cost production and shareholder-friendliness.

The company offers a hefty dividend yield around 6% and has increased its dividend for more than 20 consecutive years, with impressive double-digit growth rates. It’s a rare combination of high income, capital appreciation potential, and exposure to a sector that remains essential to the Canadian economy, especially as energy demand persists globally.

5. Fortis

If you’re looking for predictability and income you can depend on, Fortis (TSX:FTS) is hard to beat. As one of North America’s largest utility companies, Fortis provides electricity and gas to over 3.4 million customers across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. Utilities are inherently defensive – people need power regardless of the economy, which makes Fortis a reliable income stock in any market condition.

The blue-chip stock has increased its dividend for half a century, putting it in the group of elite companies. It currently yields around 3.7%, and for now, management has committed to annual dividend growth of 4–6% through 2029. That’s the kind of stability that income-focused investors can build a portfolio around, making Fortis a must-have for a robust, blue-chip dividend strategy. It’s a good buy on dips.

The Foolish investor takeaway

These five Canadian dividend stocks each represent a critical piece of the Canadian economy. Together, they form a well-balanced, income-focused portfolio that spans financials, infrastructure, insurance, energy, and utilities.

What makes them essential isn’t just their consistent dividends, but their ability to withstand economic cycles, adapt to changing markets, and continue delivering value to shareholders. From Fortis’s unmatched dividend growth streak to CNQ’s high yield and Sun Life’s global reach, each stock brings something unique to the table.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Canadian Natural Resources, and Sun Life Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Canadian Natural Resources, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

