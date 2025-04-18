Transform Your TFSA Into a Tax-Free Monthly Income Machine ($193 a Month!)

These TSX dividend stocks offer high yields and monthly payouts. You can earn over $193 in tax-free income per month.

Canadian investors seeking a steady income stream without the tax burden could leverage the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Further, holding the right dividend-paying stocks can transform your TFSA into a tax-free monthly income machine.

Against this background, let’s look at Canadian stocks that pay monthly dividends and have high yields, which can help you generate $193 in monthly cash.

TFSA dividend stock #1

TFSA investors could consider adding SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) stock to generate tax-free monthly income. This real estate investment trust (REIT) distributes most of its earnings as dividends, making it a compelling stock for income investors. It has a solid history of consistently paying and maintaining its monthly payouts and currently offers an impressive yield of 7.4%.

SmartCentres’s core retail properties generate solid same-property net operating income (NOI), driving its payouts. The company’s resilient and diversified real estate portfolio, anchored by essential businesses, including grocery stores, witnesses high tenant demand and retention rates, providing financial stability through all economic cycles. Moreover, the REIT benefits from high cash collection and occupancy rates from these properties, supporting robust rental income.

Beyond retail, SmartCentres is expanding into industrial, residential, and self-storage developments, diversifying its revenue and supporting long-term growth. With long-term contracts and its substantial land bank, the REIT remains well-positioned to sustain and potentially increase dividends.

TFSA dividend stock #2

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) is another compelling monthly dividend stock known for its high payout ratio. The company owns and franchises a chain of quick-service restaurants and offers a monthly dividend of $0.077 per share. At current price levels, this translates to a high yield of about 6.7%.

Pizza Pizza’s higher dividends are supported by its diversified revenue base, which includes royalty income and food and beverage sales.

Pizza Pizza continues to expand its geographical reach while focusing on delivering everyday value, a strategy that helps attract steady customer traffic, even during periods of economic uncertainty. To keep the momentum going, Pizza Pizza is investing in innovative meal bundles and supporting them with targeted marketing across various platforms, which helps bring in more customers and encourages repeat visits.

At the same time, the company is working to boost profitability by improving operational efficiency and increasing the average value of each order. Pizza Pizza is also leaning into trends that cater to modern consumer habits. It’s expanding its in-store pickup options and making the most of third-party delivery services. These moves will likely grow its customer base and support its long-term growth and dividend distributions.

TFSA dividend stock #3

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another attractive stock to generate solid tax-free passive income. This Canadian energy company has returned about $2.3 billion in dividends since 2013, reflecting its commitment to rewarding its shareholders. Moreover, the monthly dividend-paying stock offers an ultra-high yield of about 9.1%.

Whitecap’s high-quality asset base, growing production volumes, and drilling and cost efficiencies enable WCP to enhance operational profitability and generate substantial free cash flow, driving higher dividend payments. Its ability to steadily increase production and funds flow per share further supports its payouts.

Whitecap is well-positioned to capture growth opportunities and deliver sustainable earnings, which will drive its future payouts. Its low-maintenance capital needs and focus on debt reduction will further strengthen its balance sheet. Moreover, its merger with Veren significantly expands its operations and will likely make WCP more resilient amid tariff concerns and commodity price volatility.

Earn $193 tax-free every month

SmartCentres REIT, Pizza Pizza, and Whitecap are reliable monthly dividend stocks to add to your TFSA portfolio to generate a tax-free income. The table below shows that a $10,000 investment in each of these stocks can help you earn over $193 in monthly tax-free income.