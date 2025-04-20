Member Login
Home » Investing » Bear Market Defence: 2 Steady Canadian Dividend Payers Worth Securing Now

Bear Market Defence: 2 Steady Canadian Dividend Payers Worth Securing Now

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) and another top TSX performer could be a great way to persevere in a bear market moment.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A bull and bear face off.

Source: Getty Images

It’s the big question that I’m sure many Canadian investors are wondering: whether or not we’re in the midst of a bear market. Indeed, the Nasdaq 100 is in a bear market right now. The S&P 500 barely avoided one, as Trump hit the pause button on most tariffs. But with volatility continuing to work against investors, questions linger as to whether the bottom is in or if the S&P 500 is just experiencing another one of its temporary upward flucutations that will ultimately end with another nasty, painful sell-off.

It’s impossible to tell if we’re in an official bear market. Some watchers think that we are, in fact, in the early innings of a nasty bear market, one that could punish dip-buyers who get too greedy at current levels. Indeed, deploying every last penny of your liquidity may not be the best idea in the world, even if a stock on your radar looks a bit too cheap to pass up. In bear markets, cheap stocks could get marked down to become even cheaper.

And if a recession actually materializes, stocks may not be as cheap as they seem. At the same time, if no official bear market (that’s a 20% decline from peak to trough) even happens, stocks could prove incredibly timely at this juncture. But unless you’ve got Donald Trump on speed dial, it’s impossible to know whether markets will move higher or lower from here. Either way, one has to think that the negativity in stocks is starting to get to Trump. If he’s not rattled, perhaps some folks within his administration may be.

In any case, it’s hard to imagine things getting any uncertain from here, with a massive trade war with China and the potential for the pain to be postponed to midsummer when the 90-day tariff pause expires. In any case, the following dividend stocks look like buys, regardless.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock is one of the ultimate defensive dividend plays. As a highly regulated utility with a durable cash flow stream that can shine even when a bear market comes for the TSX Index, Fortis stands out as a fantastic volatility shelter. The stock recently hit a new all-time high after spending most of the last few years in a bit of a trough.

At 19.9 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), with a 3.81% dividend yield, shares still look too cheap and bountiful, especially if tariffs cause a volatility storm in July. At this juncture, you’ve got to pay a premium for certainty. And when it comes to Fortis, which has a very predictable cash flow stream and dividend-growth profile, I simply don’t see such a premium attached. At $65 and change, I’m a fan of the name as it powers slow and steady growth over time.

Fairfax Financial Holdings

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) has held up rather well of late, now in the midst of a consolidation channel just north of $2,000 per share. Indeed, the sideways correction could persist for some time. Either way, the stock’s cheap at 8.94 times trailing P/E.

And with a 1.1% dividend yield and a recent history of crushing the TSX Index (and S&P 500), I’d not sleep on Prem Watsa’s firm. As stocks plunge and valuations come in, my guess is Watsa’s job as a value investor will become that much easier as he uncovers new bargains at a time when most others are running scared. Also, with a 0.57 beta, the insurer and investment holding firm looks rock solid in the face of TSX turbulence.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This 6.63% Dividend Stock for Consistent Passive Income?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield defensive stock is suitable for investors seeking consistent passive income.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Building an RRSP Fortune: 4 Key Insights

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The RRSP is not only a tax-saver but a wealth-builder for Canadian income earners.

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Dividend Stocks

Market Sell-Off: Why These 2 TSX Blue-Chip Stocks Are Too Attractive to Ignore Right Now

| Adam Othman

Investors worried about the sell-off due to trade tensions might want to secure their investment capital by investing in these…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Tax-Free Monthly Income Machine ($193 a Month!)

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX dividend stocks offer high yields and monthly payouts. You can earn over $193 in tax-free income per month.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $10,000 in This TSX Stock That Thrives During Market Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock isn't your typical investment, but that could be a major benefit for investors.

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Dividend Stocks

8% Yield: 2 Stocks I’d Buy in April 2025

| Puja Tayal

April had a bearish start because of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs. This dip created an opportunity to lock in an 8%…

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Dividend Stocks

A Misunderstood Growth Stock Down 23%: Why I’m Considering goeasy for a $5,000 Investment

| Kay Ng

goeasy stock remains a good growth stock for a diversified long-term investment portfolio.

Read more »